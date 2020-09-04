The “PET Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of PET Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows PET Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, PET Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

PET Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

PET Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the PET Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into PET Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

PET, also known as polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester. It is expelled or shaped into plastic jugs and boxes for packaging of food and refreshments, personal care items, and several other consumer products. PET is an ethylene glycol polymer and terephthalic corrosive. Pellets of PET pitch are warmed to form a fluid, which can be effortlessly expelled into any shape.

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

The rigid packaging segment occupied the largest share of the market due to their extensive use in bottles, jars, containers, trays, and clamp shells. With plastic bottles continuing to witness a strong growth over the forecast period, the rigid PET packaging is expected to continue to dominate the market studied, during that time.

The trend of sustainability, which includes recycling and the use of bio-degradable forms of PET, is expected to rise over the forecast period. In some regards, it will always face sustainability issues due to the nature of its production. However, it is the recycling streams and the development of these that will help neutralize such sustainability issues.

Augmenting this trend, Unilever, in January 2017, announced that it is committed to ensuring that all of its plastic packagings are fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.The Unilever company had already committed to reducing the weight of its packaging this decade by one-third by 2020 and increase its use of recycled plastic content in its packaging to at least 25% by 2025.

However, the introduction of flexible packaging uses lesser resources and energy than rigid polymers, compared to rigid packaging, which makes it an attractive choice. This may hamper the growth of rigid packaging in certain segments.

United States Region to Hold Significant Share

The demand for plastic bottles and containers in the United States is estimated to increase at a steady rate, owing to the increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made containers. According to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the demand for plastic bottles continues to expand in the United States. Plastic bottles and jars represented, approximately, 75% of all plastic containers, by weight, in 2017.

Plastic usage continued to increase across products and sectors, including food and beverage, household, pharmaceutical, and automotive chemicals and fluids. In the United States, about 50 billion plastic water bottles were purchased in 2017, an increase from the previous year. Though recycling rate was set for 23%, only 7% of the plastic collected was recycled and used to produce new bottles. The country is also growing its patent in plastic bottles and containers. For instance, in 2018, Graham Packaging Company was granted a patent for its new innovative plastic containers.

Rising awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the primary factors for the rapid adoption of PET packaging. According to the PET Resin Association, virtually, all single-serving and 2-liter bottles of sodas and water sold in the country are made from PET plastic. The environmental impact of PET is very favorable as compared to glass, aluminum, and other recyclable container materials

Reasons to Buy PET Packaging Market Report:

Analysis of PET Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of PET Packaging industry

PET Packaging market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes PET Packaging market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

PET Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for PET Packaging market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of PET Packaging status worldwide?

What are the PET Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of PET Packaging ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

