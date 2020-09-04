The “Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

A contract manufacturing organization (CMO), called a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is a company that serves other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services from drug development through drug manufacturing. This allows major pharmaceutical companies to outsource those aspects of the business, which can help with scalability or can allow the major company to focus on drug discovery and drug marketing

Key Market Trends:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The demand for API manufacturing has witnessed a sustained rise in the past few years, and it is expected to continue growing steadily, with further patent expiries expected in the future and a subsequent increase in global generic production capacities. Most of the companies in this industry are increasingly focusing on the development of biological APIs, which is driving the API market. The general prescription drug sub-segment occupies a major share in the API manufacturing segment, as compared to OTC drugs.

– Other factors driving the growth of the API segment includes stringent government initiatives in the healthcare sector, innovation in biologics, and rise in the incidence of cancer and age-related diseases. However, strict European regulatory policies may hinder the segment’s growth.

– Captive manufacturers are currently leading the API market; however, they are slowly expected to lose their market share to contract manufacturers toward the end of the forecast period. This is due to the complex and expensive in-house manufacturing of API and increasing competition from emerging players in this industry.The increasing emphasis on high-potency APIs is driving the growth of the segment. The novel technologies for HPAPIs can potentially change the in-out balance of CMOs in this fast-growing segment.

– As the big pharma companies continue to scale down on manufacturing, greater opportunities for the CMOs are expected, both in the biopharmaceutical and small molecule API segments.

United States is Expected to Account for a Major Share

– The United States, which in in North America, is the world’s largest market for drugs and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, CMOs play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcers.The United States is expected to face strong competition from Asia-Pacific CMO providers, especially in solid dose formation.

– The consolidation of CMOs is expected to occur within the next five years, as the competitors will either leave the industry, or abandon a specific area within the industry, or go out of business. This improves the pricing power of value-added CMOs.

– Companies, such as Catalent and Patheon, have an established customer base in the United States and are leaders in oral and sterile dose formulations. These companies have been aggressive in expanding their products/services/capabilities through strategic alliances. With the recent acquisition of Confab, DPT Laboratories has become the global leader in prescription semi-solid and liquid formulations, acquiring proprietary products.

Reasons to Buy Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Report:

Analysis of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) industry

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) status worldwide?

What are the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market challenges to market growth?

What are the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

