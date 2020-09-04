The “Pharmaceutical Excipients Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pharmaceutical Excipients industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Pharmaceutical Excipients market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Pharmaceutical Excipients market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Pharmaceutical Excipients market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Pharmaceutical Excipients market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , excipients are the pharmacologically inactive substances of the formulation that aid in the manufacturing of the finished pharmaceutical product. They also help in transporting the active pharmaceutical substance to the site of action in the body. The market is segmented by product, delivery mode, functionality, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Binders Segment under Functionality-wise Segmentation is expected to be Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

In recent years, binders have made significant gains in quantities used and revenues captured. The pharmaceutical industry has gradually recognized binders to be able to aid active pharmaceutical ingredients to achieve better functionality and provide a competitive advantage. One example of enhanced micro-level demand for binders is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper binder application. One of the most widely used modalities of binders is the wet granulation process; it is often required when the pharmaceutical form contains a high level of active ingredients. Major market players, such as the Roquette Group, have manufactured multiple pharmaceutical binders with different degrees of water solubility or dispersibility. Some of the examples include LYCATAB PGS – A cold water soluble starch, ideally used in high shear equipment and LYCATAB DSH – a water-soluble maltodextrin binder, suitable for the preparation of granulation solutions or use in dry blends. Due to the ease of administration and affordable price, the demand for binders is rising robustly. This increased demand, in turn, stimulates the consumption of binders in pharmaceutical products, and hence, is a driving factor for this segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the pharmaceutical excipients market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. The US excipient industry is expected to evolve closely, along with the progress of the pharmaceutical industry, as new active pharmaceutical ingredients are developed and novel technologies are adopted (i.e., novel drug delivery systems). Following this trend, innovative multifunctional excipients and specialty blends can be expected to arrive in the market during the forecast period. In the United States, at the macro-level, the rising global demand for pharmaceuticals has fueled the growth of drug production, and consequently, excipient consumption. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the downward price pressure, reduced R&D productivity, and stringent regulations have forced drug manufacturers to increasingly turn to excipients with the intent to develop differentiated and value adding products at low costs without compromising quality. One example of enhanced micro-level demand is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper excipient application.

Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Functionality Excipients

4.2.2 Recent Patents Expiries Driving the Demand for Pharmaceutical Excipients

4.2.3 Rapid Advancements in Nanotechnology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 Decline in R&D Investments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Inorganic Chemicals

5.1.2 Organic Chemicals

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Oral Formulations

5.2.2 Topical Formulations

5.2.3 Parenteral Formulations

5.2.4 Other Delivery Modes

5.3 By Functionality

5.3.1 Fillers and Diluents

5.3.2 Binders

5.3.3 Suspension and Viscosity Agents

5.3.4 Coatings

5.3.5 Flavoring Agents

5.3.6 Disintegrants

5.3.7 Colorants

5.3.8 Preservatives

5.3.9 Other Functionalities

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of Rest South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ashland

6.1.2 BASF SE

6.1.3 DuPont

6.1.4 Roquette Frères

6.1.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.1.6 Associated British Foods PLC

6.1.7 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.1.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.1.9 Croda International PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

