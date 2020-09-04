The “Physiotherapy Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Physiotherapy Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Physiotherapy Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Physiotherapy Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099011

Competitor Analysis:

Physiotherapy Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Physiotherapy Equipment market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Physiotherapy Equipment market report provides an in-depth insight into Physiotherapy Equipment industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Physiotherapy encompasses various procedures which utilize therapeutic exercises and physical modalities and are aimed at the preservation, enhancement, or restoration of physical function impaired by disease, injury, or disability. The physiotherapy equipment market report covers medical devices, such as multi-exercise therapy units, heat therapy equipment, and laser therapy units, among others.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099011

Key Market Trends:

The Musculoskeletal Segment is Estimated to be Largest in Terms of Revenue Generated

The musculoskeletal segment was estimated to be the most profitable segment in terms of value and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment. As per the WHO estimates, more than 80% of the population is expected to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders during their lifetime. Furthermore, common musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain are the most common reason for patients visiting physiotherapists. Neurology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, raising awareness, rising geriatric population, and increasing disposable income.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate among all the regional markets, due to the growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. The countries, like China and Japan, are likely to fuel the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.

North America is likely to retain its dominant position in the physiotherapy equipment market. Rising geriatric population, high standard of care, and favorable government initiatives are driving the market growth in this region. In addition, the European markets are also likely to expand gradually during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report:

Analysis of Physiotherapy Equipment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Physiotherapy Equipment industry

Physiotherapy Equipment market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Physiotherapy Equipment market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099011

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Physiotherapy Equipment market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Physiotherapy Equipment status worldwide?

What are the Physiotherapy Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the Physiotherapy Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Physiotherapy Equipment ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders

4.2.3 Increase in Demand for Rehabilitation after Surgeries, Chemotherapy and Radiation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Trained and Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Hydrotherapy

5.1.2 Electrotherapy

5.1.3 Cryotherapy

5.1.4 Continuous Passive Motion Units

5.1.5 Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit

5.1.6 Heat Therapy

5.1.7 Ultrasound

5.1.8 Laser Therapy Units

5.1.9 Other Equipment Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

5.2.2 Neurological

5.2.3 Musculoskeletal

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End Users

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

5.3.3 Homes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BTL Industries

6.1.2 DJO Global

6.1.3 Dynatronics

6.1.4 EMS Physio

6.1.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V

6.1.6 Isokinetics Inc.

6.1.7 Life Care Systems

6.1.8 Naimco/Rich-Mar

6.1.9 Patterson Medical

6.1.10 Zynex Medical Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bioimpedance Measuring Devices Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

IV Administration Sets Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

5G Mobile Phone Chip Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Spraying Machine Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Overhead Conductor Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Ride-on Mower Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Gravitational Air Classifier Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Jockey Box Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026