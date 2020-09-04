Plumbing Fixtures Market In Covid-19: Implications And Business Opportunities For Growth Globally

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Overview

The report details an exhaustive account of the global plumbing fixtures market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2026. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global plumbing fixtures market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Key Drivers and Trends

With rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization, a surge in construction activities is occurring all over the planet. This is a key factor envisaged to drive extensive growth in the global plumbing fixtures market. Such a large-scale expansion in the construction industry both in residential and commercial sectors has caused a positive growth in the need for efficient plumbing systems in structures being built. Moreover, a rising number of plumbing problems due to shoddy work undertaken in various constructions across the globe too is driving the global plumbing fixtures market. With extensive research being conducted on new materials to replace traditionally used plumbing fixtures, the use of eco-friendly components is catching up as a key trend in the market.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Geographical Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, a strong construction industry in North America coupled with easy availability of the fabrics has made the region hold a leading position in the global plumbing fixtures market. Apart from North America, a predominance of green building initiatives to minimize harm caused to the environment while constructing structures in Europe makes this region come runners-up in the global plumbing fixtures market. This is mainly due to the preference of alternative eco-friendly materials for making plumbing fixtures existing in the region. However, with a rapidly increasing population in leading economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Malaysia, and others, is making more construction companies expand in the region. This consequently has increased the demand of quality plumbing fixtures, thereby driving the global plumbing fixtures market in the region.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Competitive Landscape

The plumbing fixtures market depicts the presence of a highly competitive vendor landscape owing to the presence of both new players as well as well-established companies. Most players are focusing on improving their product quality and facilitating product upgrades. They are also participating in mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, to improve their stance in the plumbing fixtures market. With the number of players expected to increase in future, the competition is likely to further intensify. MAAX Bath Inc., Elkay Manufacturing Company, Roca Sanitario, S.A., TOTO Ltd., Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, Jacuzzi Inc., Kohler Co., and Geberit AG., are key players operating in the global plumbing fixtures market.

