The "Point-of-care Diagnostics Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Point-of-care Diagnostics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Point-of-care Diagnostics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Point-of-care Diagnostics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Point-of-care Diagnostics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Point-of-care Diagnostics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Point-of-care testing diagnostics have many advantages, which allows patient diagnoses at many places, such as in the physician’s office, an ambulance, the home, the field, or in the hospital. The results of care are timely and offer rapid treatment to the patient.

Key Market Trends:

Blood Glucose Testing is Expected to Hold Major Revenue Share in the Type of Products Segment

Blood glucose testing point-of-care diagnostics captured the largest share in 2018, due to the success of hand-held glucose meters, owing to their high adoption rate among the population across the world. Periodic monitoring of glucose level is of vital importance for diabetic patients, which has encouraged the adoption of POC among the diabetic patients in this segment. Other advantages associated with hand-held glucose meters are the portability and easy operability. Rising prevalence of diabetes across the world is expected to boost the segment growth in the future.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for point-of care-diagnostics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed due to the growing geriatric population base in the country, as well as the factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and the favorable government regulations and initiatives undertaken for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Detailed TOC of Point-of-care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases in Developing Economies

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Novel Immunoassay Techniques

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Rising Usage of Home-based POC Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Product Recalls by Major Players Demotivate New Entrants

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies and Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Kit

5.1.2 Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Kit

5.1.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

5.1.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit

5.1.5 Cholesterol Test Strip

5.1.6 Hematology Testing Kit

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Critical Care Setting

5.2.2 Ambulatory Care Setting

5.2.3 Research Laboratory

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Instrumentation Laboratory

6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.7 Nova Biomedical

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

