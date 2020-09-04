Polyurethane Screen Panels Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2020-2030

Polyurethane Screen Panels Market: Introduction

Polyurethane screen panels are primarily used for screening of abrasive materials. They offer excellent abrasion resistance, long service life, less maintenance, excellent oil resistance or wettability, corrosion resistance, non-flammability, vibration and sound absorption ability, screening efficiency, power saving, and increased lifespan of screening equipment. These properties are expected to boost the demand for polyurethane screen panels in the near future.

Polyurethane screen panels are widely employed in various end-use industries such as mineral processing, coal & steel, recycling, mining, and cement. Among these end-use industry segments, mineral processing and coal & steel segments are expected to hold a major share of the global polyurethane screen panels market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Global Polyurethane Screen Panels Market

Growing industrialization and urbanization across the world is a key driver of the global mineral processing industry. Over the last decade, population has grown at a significant rate, leading to rise in the consumption of minerals. Furthermore, increase in household incomes has contributed to rise in the demand for minerals.

In addition, increasing investments in infrastructure and rising government investments in infrastructure development have boosted the mineral consumption across the world. This factor is estimated to drive the global mineral processing industry during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for polyurethane screen panels in the near future, as these panels are largely used for screening of minerals.

Increase in construction and reconstruction activities across the globe is expected to drive the demand for construction projects worldwide in the next few years. Furthermore, increasing urbanization across developing countries is expected to boost the global construction sector during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for polyurethane screen panels during the forecast period, as these panels are employed for screening of abrasive particles present in the concrete mixture.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Prominent Share of Global Polyurethane Screen Panels Market

Geographically, the global market for polyurethane screen panels can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global polyurethane screen panels market from 2020 to 2030. Rising demand for polyurethane screen panels for use in the screening of abrasive particles led by their characteristics is expected to drive the market in the region in the near future. In addition, rising demand for polyurethane screen panels in the coal & steel industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific including China and India is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of polyurethane screen panels operating in Asia Pacific between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, growth of the mining sector in Australia is also expected to contribute significantly toward the market in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in coal & steel and mineral processing industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

The polyurethane screen panels market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years

Low cost, excellent screen-ability, and corrosion resistance of polyurethane screen panels are likely to drive the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa from 2020 to 2030. Growing construction sector in Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the global polyurethane screen panels market during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global polyurethane screen panels market is highly fragmented in nature. These manufacturers are engaged in expansion of their product offerings. A few of the key players operating in the global polyurethane screen panels market are: