Portable Gas Analyzer Market Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2030

Portable Gas Analyzer Market: Introduction

A portable gas analyzer is a device largely used for quantitative purposes; to determine the concentration of gas; and analyze physical parameter such as concentration, temperature, pressure, and flow rate of gas

Based on technology, portable gas analyzers are classified into: zirconia (ZR), non-dispersive IR (NDIR), electrochemical, paramagnetic, and others. Use of gas analyzers helps control emissions, product quality, and plant safety and it increases productivity.

Portable gas analyzers are incorporated to enhance the fluid flow rate, composition of the gas mixture required for refining, and detection of hazardous gases

Key Drivers of Global Portable Gas Analyzer Market

Demand for portable gas analyzers is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise of investments in chemical, power, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries globally. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as use of sensors and wireless communication, are expected to drive the global market in the next few years.

Rise in mining and oil and gas exploration activities is anticipated to boost the global portable gas analyzer market from 2019 to 2030

Key Market Developments

Gasmet Technologies Oy provided the Tammervoima waste-to-energy plant with a flue gas measurement system. The Tammervoima waste-to-energy plant in Tampere, Finland incinerates approximately 165 thousand tons of municipal waste every year, providing electricity and district heat to people of the Tampere region. Gas analyzers are used in the plant to monitor the level of emissions. The system has worked so well that there have been zero shutdowns during the four-year production time of the plant.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Portable Gas Analyzer Market

Based on region, the global portable gas analyzer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global portable gas analyzer market in 2018, owing to strong growth of the oil & gas industry in the region. The trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period, due to rise in investments in crude oil production, chemical production, and power generation in the region.

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global portable gas analyzer market during the forecast period, owing to strict industrial norms and safety standards led by regulatory bodies in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive region of the global portable gas analyzer market during the forecast period. The industrial sector in the region is developing at a rapid pace, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The region comprises shale gas reserves, due to which a large number of upstream companies are carrying out exploration and refining activities in Middle East & Africa.

The market in Latin America is likely to be expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

