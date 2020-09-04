Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market.

Assessment of the Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

The recently published market study on the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. Further, the study reveals that the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Portable Radio Communication Equipment market.

Key Players

The prominent players in Portable Radio Communication Equipment market are: Motorola solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia, Ericsson, Communication Evolutions, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On Geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share regarding revenue, owing to increasing adoption of portable radio communication equipment in military, and public safety & security verticals. APAC is expected to gain high growth rates in the Portable radio communication equipment market over the next coming years due to high digitalization and the presence of various key players in the region.

The Portable Radio Communication Equipment market in Europe, MEA, and Latin America are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, owing to the growing demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios in various countries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Segments

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market includes

North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market US Canada

Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

Middle East and Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

