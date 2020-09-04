Potassium Metabisulfite Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Potassium Metabisulfite Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Potassium Metabisulfite in these regions. This report also studies the global Potassium Metabisulfite market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Potassium Metabisulfite:

Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.

It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one’s diet.

Esseco

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Triveni Chemicals

Shakti Chemicals

Ultramarines India

Advance Chemical Sales

Ram-Nath & Co.

Pat Impex

Shandong Minde Chemical

Zibo Baida Chemical Potassium Metabisulfite Market Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Potassium Metabisulfite Market Applications:

Wine

Beer

Photography and Film

Food

Textile

Gold Processing

In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.

In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.

The worldwide market for Potassium Metabisulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.