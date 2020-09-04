Powder Coating Equipment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During (2020-2030)

Powder Coating Equipment Market – Overview

Powder coating was introduced first in North America in the 1960s and is a dry finishing process. Powder is used on a wide array of products in the industrial finishing market. Powder coating is preferred by companies due to its features such as high quality, maximized production, durable finish, improved efficiency, and streamlined environmental compliance. Furthermore, powder coating can be used as a decorative as well as functional (protective) finish. These are available in a wide range of colors and textures. Advancement in technology has resulted in good performance by powder coating equipment.

Powder coatings protect the industrial machinery as well as the various household products which are used on a daily basis. It offers a more robust and attractive finish than the finish offered by liquid paints. Powder coated goods are more resistant to impact, chemicals, moisture, ultraviolet light, and other extreme climate conditions as compared to other coatings. This reduces the risk of scratches, abrasions, corrosion, chipping, fading, and other wear and tear issues. Powder coatings are based on polymer resin systems, and are combined with curatives, leveling agents, pigments, flow modifiers, and other additives. These ingredients are melted, mixed, cooled, and grounded into an even powder just like baking flour. A process named electrostatic spray deposition (ESD) is normally used to accomplish the powder coating application to a metal substrate.

Powder Coating Equipment Market – Drivers and Restraints

The powder coating equipment market is expected to expand at a good growth rate in the near future. The demand for powder coating equipment is expected to rise due to favorable environmental policies of different countries, increasing demand for automotive components, and demand for powder coating from the furniture, architecture, and construction segment. These are the factors which are also expected to contribute to the growth of the powder coating equipment market. High initial capital investment, local regulatory body hurdles, stringent regulations, environmental policies, raw material prices, and material cost involved in the manufacturing might act as a restraint to the powder coating equipment market. However, factors such as the anticipated growth in the agriculture sector, increasing number of construction projects, growth in the automotive industry, and paradigm shift to natural powder coating technologies are anticipated to provide good growth opportunities to the powder coating equipment market during the forecast period.

Powder Coating Equipment Market – Segmentation

The powder coating equipment market can be segmented on the basis of powder type, component, end-use, distribution channel, and region. The powder coating equipment market is segmented on the basis of powder type into thermoset and thermoplastic. By component, the powder coating equipment market is divided into spray gun, oven, and powder coating booths and systems, and sieving systems. Spray gun segment is divided into corona gun and tribo gun. The oven segment is divided into electric ovens and full fired ovens. Powder coating booths and systems are sub-segmented into automatic booths and manual spray system. By end-use, the powder coating equipment market is segmented into agriculture, construction, automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and others (aerospace & defense etc.). On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and distributor sales.

Powder Coating Equipment Market – Key Players

Some of the key competitors in the global powder coating equipment market are Nordson Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., Sata GmbH & Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Gema Switzerland GmbH, Sames Technologies, Parker Ionics, MS Oberflächentechnik AG, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Koryo Coating Machine Industrial Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd. The companies operating in the powder coating equipment market focus on acquisitions and partnerships to deal with the competition. Also, manufacturers focus on quality and cost effective equipment to increase their consumer base.

