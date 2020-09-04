The “Power Management Integrated Circuit Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Power Management Integrated Circuit industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Power Management Integrated Circuit market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Power Management Integrated Circuit market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Power Management Integrated Circuit market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Power Management Integrated Circuit market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Power Management Integrated Circuit market report provides an in-depth insight into Power Management Integrated Circuit industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that has wide applications because of its role in battery management, voltage regulation, and charging functions. These ICs are mostly used in battery operated devices and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, and portable industrial and medical equipment.

Key Market Trends:

Communications End User to Hold Major Share

The advancement of wireless communication, along with its devices and equipment, is a major factor driving the PMIC market in the communication sector. The growing demand for wired and wireless connection and their increasing industrial applications are also fueling advancement in infrastructure, hence developing space for PMICs as well.

Carrier Ethernet switches and routers, communication battery charger, enterprise Ethernet switches and routers, enterprise networks, and Low-tier Consumer/SOHO Routers, are some of the primary scopes considered for the market studied.

Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, is expected to fuel market growth. Also, with the rollout of the 5G market, new devices need to be installed, which is expected to further expand the scope of the market studied.

The growing number of small cells and the increasing use of satellite communication may also generate the demand for PMICs. The small cell network market is estimated to register a CAGR of 26.7% to reach a market value of USD 6.82 billion by 2023.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing semiconductor market in the world. The region accounts for a share of about 71% in the global power management IC market, due to the high concentration of OEMs and ODMs.

The growing demand for power management semiconductor ICs in consumer electronics and automotive applications in the region is expected to fuel the demand for power management ICs during the forecast period. Growing initiatives, such as Make in India by the Indian government and Vision 2020 by the Chinese government, are increasingly drawing attention from the international players to set up local production establishments.

The region is also experiencing a lot of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Integrated Device Technology. This acquisition will expand the company’s advanced microcontroller, system on chip, and power management ICs, supporting its strategy to become a leading embedded solutions provider.

Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Power Management Integrated Circuit market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Power Management Integrated Circuit status worldwide?

What are the Power Management Integrated Circuit market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Power Management Integrated Circuit ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Power Management Integrated Circuit Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Voltage Regulators

5.1.2 Motor Control ICs

5.1.3 Battery Management ICs

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Communication

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.3 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.4 Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

6.1.5 Maxim Integrated Products

6.1.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.1.9 Renesas Electronic Corporation

6.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

