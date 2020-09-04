The “Programmable Logic Controller Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Programmable Logic Controller industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Programmable Logic Controller market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Programmable Logic Controller market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Programmable Logic Controller market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Programmable Logic Controller market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Programmable Logic Controller market report provides an in-depth insight into Programmable Logic Controller industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

PLC is the primary computing system, which controls automated machines. The system also helps in detecting any errors or flaws and alerts the technician. PLC systems are also preferred over traditional systems, like relays and switch boxes, due to their compact sizes. Another advantage of PLCs is their multi-functionality (owing to their programmable nature that can be used for multiple operations depending on the application).<

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End User Industry to Hold Significant Share

PLC has been adopted at the manufacturing stage to handle the ever-growing demands of the automotive industry. It was initially used as a relay replacement equipment in the automotive industry.

The demand for automobiles has been increasing steadily, The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University of Duisberg-Essen has predicted that the global annual growth of cars is expected to be 2.2%. Owing to such potential growth, better production facilities enabled with automation are needed, which is expected to fuel the growth of PLCs in the domain.

The use of PLCs ensures high production and simplifies the complexity of the machinery being used. With technological advancements, PLCs can replace nearly 100 relays, making better space management and man management possible.

With the advent of other technologies, such as machine vision, collaborative robots, artificial intelligence for driverless/autonomous cars, cognitive computing in IoT-connected cars, the PLC market in automotive is expected to grow further.

United States to Witness Significant Growth

The United States is estimated to hold a major share in North America, owing to rise in industrial investment in the mining and oil and gas sectors, which fuelled the utilization of PLCs, thereby, propelling the market growth.

In addition, capital spending on construction and housing increased in the country and is expected to rise further, due to the government’s focus on smart cities, which is, in turn, expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is one such initiative undertaken to make industries, universities, and the federal governments invest in the emerging technologies. This factor has helped the country to gain a competitive edge in the global economy.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Programmable Logic Controller market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Programmable Logic Controller status worldwide?

What are the Programmable Logic Controller market challenges to market growth?

What are the Programmable Logic Controller market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Programmable Logic Controller ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Programmable Logic Controller Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Automation Systems

4.3.2 Ease of Use and Familiarity with PLC Programming to Sustain Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Demand for Customization of Products and Gradual Shift from Batch to Continuous Processing in Discrete Industries

4.4.2 Increase in Adoption of Distributed Control Systems (DCS), with Enhanced Safety and Advanced Control Capabilities

4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Nano PLC

5.1.2 Small PLC

5.1.3 Medium PLC

5.1.4 Large PLC

5.1.5 PAC

5.1.6 Modular I/O

5.1.7 Software

5.1.8 Services

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Chemical

5.2.4 Power

5.2.5 Paper and Pulp

5.2.6 Oil and Gas

5.2.7 Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 GCC

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Omron Corporation

6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.10 Emerson Electric Co.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

