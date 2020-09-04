Protein Assay Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Soltec Bioscience

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Protein Assay’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),Merck & Co., Inc., (United States),Promega Corporation (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),PerkinElmer, Inc., (United States),Geno Technology Inc (United States),Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (United States),Abcam (United Kingdom),Novus Biologicals (United States),NanoString Technologies, Inc. (United States),Soltec Bioscience Inc. (United States

The protein assays are necessary for the processing of protein samples for isolation, separation, and analysis by various methods. The protein quantification is an integral part of any laboratory research including the protein processing procedure. The assay quantifies the total protein content in a sample or in a formulated product, as it is necessary to quantify the accurate protein as a range of other critical assays requires total protein content results in order to generate data for results. The advancements in molecular biology techniques have widely influenced the adoption of protein research along with the government initiatives for technological advancements in research that are leading the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (BCA Protein Assay, Bradford Protein Assay, Biuret Protein Assay, Lowry Protein Assay, Test Strip-Based Assays, Others), Application (Life Science Research, Molecular Biology, Pharmaceuticals, Disease Diagnosis, Others), Equipment (Spectrophotometer (Tecan), Whatman 1 paper (Whatman)), Assay Standards (Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA) Standard, Bovine Gamma Globulin (BGG) Standard)

Technological Advancements in Molecular Biology

Increasing Use of Protein Assays in Disease Diagnosis

Market Drivers: Growing demand for the accurate spectroscopic analytical procedure in disease diagnosis as well as scientific research to measure the concentration of protein in a solution or any research to derive results. Its results or reactions are dependent on the amino acid composition of the measured proteins. the estimation of protein concentration is necessary for protein purification, cell biology, etc.

Restraints: Regulatory Compliance with Protein Assay Might Hinder the Market Growth

