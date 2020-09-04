The “Protein Expression Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Protein Expression industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Protein Expression market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Protein Expression market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Protein Expression market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Protein Expression market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Protein Expression market report provides an in-depth insight into Protein Expression industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , protein expression is the way in which proteins are modified, synthesized, and regulated in living organisms. The term is applicable to either the object of study or the laboratory techniques required to manufacture proteins. Proteins are regulated and synthesized depending upon the functional need in the host cell. The translation, transcription, and post-translational modifications are the three processes involved in protein expression.

Key Market Trends:

Cell Free Expression is the Largest Segment Under Expression System that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The cell-free protein expression is well-established in the market, due to the acceptance of it and this protein expression is performed without the use of living cells. This technique has many advantages over other protein expression techniques and because of its advantages, it is widely used. Due to the advantages of cell-free protein techniques, such as increased speed, ability to express toxic proteins, ease of amino acid type selective labeling, among others, these are making the cell expression market to grow.

Therefore, the unique technology may increase the growth of the cell-free expression market, which in turn, is expected to boost the protein expression market.

North America is the Largest Growing Market that is Expected to Continue the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is the largest market for protein expression and is expected to dominate the overall protein expression market due to factors like the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in these regions combined with the intense R&D activities carried out. The United States protein expression market is driven by factors, such as an increase in the usage of protein technologies, the rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical industry in the region, and the presence of several companies in the region itself.

Detailed TOC of Protein Expression Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the R&D Activity in the Pharma Sector

4.2.2 Opportunities in the Field of Proteomics

4.2.3 Advancements in the Biologics Market set to Boost the Market Growth

4.2.4 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Protein Expression Reagents and Instruments

4.3.2 Increasing Consolidation and High Barriers for New Entrants

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Expression System

5.1.1 Cell-Free Expression

5.1.2 Bacterial Expression

5.1.3 Yeast Expression

5.1.4 Algal Expression

5.1.5 Insect Expression

5.1.6 Mammalian Expression

5.1.7 Other Expression Systems

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instrument

5.2.2 Reagent

5.2.3 Service

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Academia

5.3.2 Industry

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Technologies

6.1.3 EMD Millipore

6.1.4 Takara Bio Inc.

6.1.5 New England Biolabs Inc.

6.1.6 Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

6.1.7 Promega Corporation

6.1.8 Qiagen NV

6.1.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

