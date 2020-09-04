The “Rail Components Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Rail Components industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Rail Components market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Rail Components market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Rail Components market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Rail Components market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Rail Components market report provides an in-depth insight into Rail Components industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report on rail components market covers bogie, engine, and other components (couplers, body frames, etc.)

Key Market Trends:

Engine is Expected to be the Slowest Growing Segment in the Rail Components Market

The engine segment of the market studied was valued at USD 22.22 billion in 2018.

Steam and conventional diesel engines or locomotives are prominent in the market studied, with the latter category capturing more than 50% of the total number of operating trains across the world. China, being the largest market for rolling stock, comprises approximately 48% of diesel engines and 52% of electric multiple units.

Operational efficiency, maintenance, and operating costs are the factors that caused the replacement of steam engine with diesel and diesel-electric locomotives. The maintenance cost for the steam engine is the highest, followed by that of diesel and electric. Despite this, diesel locomotives are in the process of replacement by EMUs in the emerging markets, while North America is known for its demand for diesel engines. For instance –

– In the last quarter of 2018, Amtrak announced that it would be purchasing 75 charger locomotives, with the deliveries starting in 2021. All in all, the value of Siemens Mobility contracts for the year involving the charger, including the Amtrak purchase, exceeded USD 1.5 billion. Cummins is the supplier of diesel engines to the Siemens locomotives. In addition, the company won another contract worth EUR 639 million, which was signed with the Canadian company Via Rail for the supply of 32 train sets powered by charger diesel locomotives, by the end of 2021.

The engine segment of the market is expected to grow at a slow pace, owing to the demand arising from new orders, when compared to bogie and couplers, the demand for which is generated from the replacement market as well.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the rail components market. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the second-largest market for rail components and the country accounted for 8.22 % of the market in 2018. The country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Indian rolling stock market is witnessing a steady growth, driven by the new metro projects coming up across the country, as well as the extension of existing lines. As of March 2018, approximately 2,115 railcars were operational across nine metro rail projects. In early 2019, the Ministry of Railways increased the allocation toward the procurement, upgradation, and maintenance of rolling stock by 64%.

Given the rapidly increasing ridership, the major cities across the country are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more reliable, efficient, and passenger friendly. The Indian metro systems are steadily moving from semi-automatic to unmanned/driverless train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are exploring the deployment of advanced technological solutions for the safety and comfort of commuters.

The emergence of the metro sector and the government’s focus on improving public transportation in the county have not only resulted in the development of the metro coach industry, but also in the growth of the equipment and spare parts industry. Metro coaches and other parts, including battery boxes, window glasses, bogie frames, brake blocks, propulsion systems, and vacuum circuit breakers, are being manufactured in India. The government’s Make in India initiative laid special emphasis on promoting manufacturing activities within the country. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for rail components in India.

Detailed TOC of Rail Components Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Bogie

5.1.1.1 Brake System

5.1.1.2 Suspension System

5.1.1.3 Wheel and Axle

5.1.1.4 Other Bogies (Gear Box, Motor, and Supporting Frames)

5.1.2 Engine

5.1.3 Other Components (Couplers, Body Frames, etc.)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe (Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, and North and South Korea)

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Other Countries (Argentina, Iran, and Turkey)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 CRRC Corp. Ltd

6.3.2 Siemens AG

6.3.3 Bombardier Inc.

6.3.4 Alstom SA

6.3.5 Wabtec Corp. (previously GE Transportation)

6.3.6 Hyundai Rotem

6.3.7 Stadler Rail AG

6.3.8 The Greenbrier Companies

6.3.9 Trinity Industries Inc.

6.3.10 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA

6.3.11 Escorts Group

6.3.12 Hitachi Ltd

6.3.13 Progress Rail (Caterpillar Company)

6.3.14 Nippon Sharyo Ltd

6.3.15 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Disclaimer

