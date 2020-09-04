Recent Advancement & Scope in Serverless Architecture Market 2025|with top key players like Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Global Serverless Architecture Market valued approximately USD 3.24 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.30% over the forecast period 2018-2025 Serverless architectures refer to applications that significantly depend on third-party services (knows as Backend as a Service or “BaaS”) or on custom code that’s run in ephemeral containers (Function as a Service or “FaaS”), factors such as the elimination of the need to manage servers for reducing infrastructure costs and easing deployment, management, and execution, shift from the DevOps to the serverless computing, and proliferation of microservices architecture. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and emergence of IoT applications are expected to provide growth opportunities for serverless architecture vendors. Only the lack of security and strict compliances may restrain the growth of this market.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017155

The regional analysis of Global Serverless Architecture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless architecture market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless architecture technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM., Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies., Rackspace, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, NTT Data and so on.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017155

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

– Automation and Integration Service

– Monitoring Services

– API management Services

– Security

– Support and maintenance

– Training and Consultancy

By Deployment Model:

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

By Organization Size:

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

– BFSI

– IT & Telecommunication

– Retail & E-commerce

– Healthcare & Lifesciences

– Government and Public Sector

– Manufacturing

– Media and Entertainment

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017155

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.