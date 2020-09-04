Recliner Chairs Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Ashley Furniture Industries, Heritage Home Group, La-Z-Boy

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Recliner Chairs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recliner Chairs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recliner Chairs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recliner Chairs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recliner Chairs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recliner Chairs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recliner Chairs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recliner Chairs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recliner Chairs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recliner Chairs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recliner Chairs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recliner Chairs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recliner Chairs Market Research Report: Ashley Furniture Industries, Heritage Home Group, La-Z-Boy, Man Wah Holdings, Steinhoff International, American Leather, Anji Jinkun Furniture, Ekornes, Macy’s, Natuzzi

The Recliner Chairs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recliner Chairs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recliner Chairs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recliner Chairs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recliner Chairs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recliner Chairs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recliner Chairs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recliner Chairs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recliner Chairs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Recliner Chairs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wall Hugging Recliner

1.4.3 Push-Back Recliner

1.4.4 Massage Chair

1.4.5 Riser Recliner

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Recliner Chairs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Recliner Chairs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Recliner Chairs Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Recliner Chairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Recliner Chairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Recliner Chairs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Recliner Chairs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Recliner Chairs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Recliner Chairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Recliner Chairs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Recliner Chairs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recliner Chairs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Recliner Chairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Recliner Chairs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Recliner Chairs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Recliner Chairs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Recliner Chairs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recliner Chairs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Recliner Chairs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Recliner Chairs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Recliner Chairs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Recliner Chairs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Recliner Chairs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Recliner Chairs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Recliner Chairs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Recliner Chairs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Recliner Chairs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Recliner Chairs Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Recliner Chairs Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Recliner Chairs Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Recliner Chairs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Recliner Chairs Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Recliner Chairs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Recliner Chairs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Recliner Chairs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Recliner Chairs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Recliner Chairs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Recliner Chairs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Recliner Chairs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Recliner Chairs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Recliner Chairs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Recliner Chairs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Recliner Chairs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Recliner Chairs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Recliner Chairs Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Recliner Chairs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Recliner Chairs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Recliner Chairs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Recliner Chairs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Recliner Chairs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Recliner Chairs Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recliner Chairs Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Recliner Chairs Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Recliner Chairs Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Recliner Chairs Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Chairs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Chairs Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Chairs Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Recliner Chairs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Recliner Chairs Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Recliner Chairs Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Chairs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Chairs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Chairs Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Chairs Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ashley Furniture Industries

12.1.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.1.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development

12.2 Heritage Home Group

12.2.1 Heritage Home Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Heritage Home Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Heritage Home Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Heritage Home Group Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.2.5 Heritage Home Group Recent Development

12.3 La-Z-Boy

12.3.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

12.3.2 La-Z-Boy Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 La-Z-Boy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 La-Z-Boy Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.3.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development

12.4 Man Wah Holdings

12.4.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Man Wah Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Man Wah Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Man Wah Holdings Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.4.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Steinhoff International

12.5.1 Steinhoff International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Steinhoff International Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Steinhoff International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Steinhoff International Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.5.5 Steinhoff International Recent Development

12.6 American Leather

12.6.1 American Leather Corporation Information

12.6.2 American Leather Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 American Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 American Leather Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.6.5 American Leather Recent Development

12.7 Anji Jinkun Furniture

12.7.1 Anji Jinkun Furniture Corporation Information

12.7.2 Anji Jinkun Furniture Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Anji Jinkun Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Anji Jinkun Furniture Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.7.5 Anji Jinkun Furniture Recent Development

12.8 Ekornes

12.8.1 Ekornes Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ekornes Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ekornes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ekornes Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.8.5 Ekornes Recent Development

12.9 Macy’s

12.9.1 Macy’s Corporation Information

12.9.2 Macy’s Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Macy’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Macy’s Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.9.5 Macy’s Recent Development

12.10 Natuzzi

12.10.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Natuzzi Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Natuzzi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Natuzzi Recliner Chairs Products Offered

12.10.5 Natuzzi Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Recliner Chairs Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Recliner Chairs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

