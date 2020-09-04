The “Revenue Cycle Management Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Revenue Cycle Management industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Revenue Cycle Management market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Revenue Cycle Management market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Revenue Cycle Management market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Revenue Cycle Management market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Revenue Cycle Management market report provides an in-depth insight into Revenue Cycle Management industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, the term revenue cycle management refers to solutions that support various hospitals and medical facilities to increase their revenue, by addressing the mistakes in billing, and by helping with efficient billing, documentation, and claim management.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based is the Segment Under Deployment that is Expected to grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The web-based segment held a maximum share in 2018 as it is installed off-site and is supervised by a third party. It is used over the internet and with a web browser, which does not require any additional storage or hardware. So, the data can be retrieved by various healthcare providers from different geographical locations.

The cloud-based segment is forecasted to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions. The cloud-based delivery model makes the software extremely flexible regarding scalability (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It simplifies and consolidates storage resources to reduce cost and enhance workflow, by eliminating departmental silos of clinical information. The storage and server power for the organization is hosted off-premise. The cloud vendor provides all the off-premise system support resources. This feature about cloud technology is a key market driver.

North America holds the Largest Market Share of the Revenue Cycle Management Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American healthcare revenue cycle management market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors like significant changes in regulations that have largely affected the finances, organization, and delivery of healthcare services. Most US healthcare providers are deploying revenue cycle management (RCM) systems that reduce the time taken for receiving payment after providing a service. The RCM that automates many activities previously done manually is saving time, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy Revenue Cycle Management Market Report:

Analysis of Revenue Cycle Management market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Revenue Cycle Management industry

Revenue Cycle Management market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Revenue Cycle Management market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Revenue Cycle Management market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Revenue Cycle Management status worldwide?

What are the Revenue Cycle Management market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Revenue Cycle Management ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Revenue Cycle Management Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Adoption of RCM Solutions

4.2.2 Increasing Revenue Loss Due to Billing Errors

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of EHR/EMR

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Pricing and Maintenance of RCM Solutions

4.3.2 Lack of Proper IT infrastructure

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Web-based

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.1.3 On-premise

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Claims and Denial Management

5.2.2 Medical Coding and Billing

5.2.3 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.2.4 Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI)

5.2.5 Insurance

5.2.6 Other Functions

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Laboratories

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

6.1.2 athenahealth, Inc.

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

6.1.5 Constellation Software

6.1.6 eClinicalWorks

6.1.7 Epic Systems Corporation

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.1.10 Mckesson Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

