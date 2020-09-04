Sales of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market to Anticipated to Exceed US$ XX by 2016 – 2024

Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Ongoing Trends Supporting growth in the global FACTS Market

High-powered electronics systems development is of the key factor augmenting growth in the global flexible AC transmission system market. The use of flexible AC transmission system technologies has a very little impact on the environment, which is also driving its growth across the globe.

Another significant factor augmenting growth in this market is lesser implementation time involved in such advanced power infrastructure. Additionally, investment cost is also lesser as compared to building new power generation facilities or more transmission lines.

With higher reliability and flexibility of the flexible AC transmission system also has features enhanced its demand for the existing power infrastructure systems.

Increasing renewable energy policies that have been made mandatory for the energy retailers to give details of the portions of their source of energy to renewable energies. More and more countries are planning to introduce renewable polices, which are likely to challenge the growth in this market.

Regional Growth Opportunities of FACTS

North America and Europe are projected to be the leading region for the global flexible AC transmission system market. Continuous developments and rising replacement of the existing power infrastructures, with high integration of renewable sources in the power grids, in developed countries are the key reason behind demand for FACTS. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is projected to contribute significantly in the growth of this market.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market:

What is the structure of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market

