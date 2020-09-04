The “Saudi Arabia Defense Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Saudi Arabia Defense industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Saudi Arabia Defense market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Saudi Arabia Defense market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Saudi Arabia Defense market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Saudi Arabia Defense market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Defense market report provides an in-depth insight into Saudi Arabia Defense industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The Saudi Arabia defense market covers all aspects of military vehicle, armament, and other equipment procurements, and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending of the country in the past, present, as well as during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing terrorist activities and geopolitical conflicts in the neighbouring countries driving the growth of the market

Countries in the Middle East, like Iran, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, are experiencing continuous terrorist activities. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s neighboring countries are facing many geopolitical conflicts. The country is actively participating in the conflicts of Yemen. Moreover, Saudi has conflicts with Iran and Qatar. The aforementioned factors have led to the country spending huge amounts on its defense. Although the defense spending reduced in the recent past, the country was still among the top defense spenders, globally. This can be attributed to the country’s ambitions to make its military stronger, and be the region’s defense powerhouse.

The Vehicles Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth, during the Forecast Period

Saudi’s aggressive procurement of armaments and military vehicles is expected to be a huge growth driver for the market. The value of deliveries of military goods and services to Saudi Arabia from the United States alone, in 2017, was around USD 6.2 billion. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest arms importer in the world, during 1998-2017. There was a steep increase in the volume of arms imports in 2013-2017, which is a lot higher than those of the other countries in the Gulf region. The country is also procuring air- and land-based vehicles on a large scale. From 2016, the F-15S aircraft are being replaced by F-15SA aircraft. Also, the country is procuring large quantities of ordnance for the F-15SA aircraft from the United States. In March 2018, BAE Systems had agreed on a provisional sale of 48 Typhoon jets to the country. Saudi Arabia’s land and naval forces are continuously being improved. For example, during 2013-2017, the country received over 3,000 armored vehicles from Austria, Canada, France, Georgia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States.

Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Saudi Arabia Defense market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Saudi Arabia Defense status worldwide?

What are the Saudi Arabia Defense market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Saudi Arabia Defense ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Defense Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems

5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons

5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System

5.1.3.4 Ammunitions

5.1.4 Vehicles

5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles

5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles

5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries

6.4.2 Advanced Electronics Company Limited

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 The Boeing Company

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Raytheon Company

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 General Dynamics

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 United Technologies Corporation

6.4.11 Leonardo SpA

6.4.12 Thales Group*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

