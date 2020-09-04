The “Sea – based C4ISR Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Sea – based C4ISR industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Sea – based C4ISR market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Sea – based C4ISR market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Sea – based C4ISR market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Sea – based C4ISR market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques which are used to collect and disseminate information.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Warfare segment is projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, electronic warfare has the highest share out of all the segments. The primary reason for the growth in this sector is the rising demand from various countries that are looking to upgrade, modernize, or replace their current EW systems. The Brazilian navy is in plans to upgrade its NDM Bahia (G 40) multi-purpose landing dock platform (LPD) with new surface navigation and electronic warfare systems. Moreover, the Defensor Mk3 electronic support measures (ESM) system, which was developed by Brazil’s Navy Research Institute (IPqM), will be installed for identifying radar emitters in a given electromagnetic environment. The system will comprise of antenna, processing unit, as well as operator interface units. On the other hand, the UK Royal Navy is in plans to upgrade its electronic warfare capabilities under a UK Defense procurement program known as MEWP. Companies, such as Thales, BAE Systems as well as Thales have been contracted to provide the necessary electronic warfare upgrades to the UK Royal Navy. The three companies will deliver critical components of electronic surveillance sensors, electronic warfare command, and control and electronic warfare operational support to the UK Royal Navy. The upcoming developments being done by various countries in terms of electronic warfare will increase the focus on this segment and this will be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South America is expected to see the highest growth

In the sea-based C4ISR market, regionally, South America is generating the highest revenue at present. South America is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to sea-based C4ISR. Brazil has been upgrading its naval strength by taking delivery of offshore patrol vessels. Moreover, Brazil, in 2018, launched its own domestically developed attack submarine. The main objective of the submarine is to protect the vast waters along the Brazilian coastline. The submarine will be deployed in a range of missions, including shallow water operations, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, offensive mine laying, and intelligence gathering. Moreover, the Brazilian Navy will also deploy the new submarines to patrol the country’s offshore deep waters that host vast oil and gas reserves. Thus, various upcoming developments in the South American region will lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Sea – based C4ISR Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Command and Control

5.1.2 ISR

5.1.3 Communication

5.1.4 Computer

5.1.5 Electronic Warfare

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Russia

5.2.2.4 UK

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Qatar

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.2 Harris Corporation

6.4.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.4 CACI International Systems Incorporated

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Booz Allen Hamilton Company

6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.8 Northrop Grummann Company

6.4.9 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

6.4.10 Monch

6.4.11 Leidos Holdings Inc.

6.4.12 Rheinmetall Defence

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

