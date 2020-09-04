The “Security Analytics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Security Analytics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Security Analytics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Security Analytics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Security Analytics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Security Analytics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Security Analytics market report provides an in-depth insight into Security Analytics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Security analytics is the process of using data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools for security monitoring and threat detection. Security analytics data can be collected in several ways, including Network traffic. Endpoint and user behavior data.

Key Market Trends:

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

Reasons to Buy Security Analytics Market Report:

Analysis of Security Analytics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Security Analytics industry

Security Analytics market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Security Analytics market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Security Analytics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Security Analytics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Security Analytics status worldwide?

What are the Security Analytics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Security Analytics ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Security Analytics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Sophistication of Threats And Security Breaches

4.3.2 Rise in IoT and BYOD Trend

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Integration and Connectivity

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Network Security Analytics

5.1.2 Application Security Analytics

5.1.3 Web Security Analytics

5.1.4 Endpoint Security Analytics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Defense and Security

5.2.3 Banking and Financial Services

5.2.4 Telecomm and IT

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alert Logic Inc.

6.1.2 Arbor Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Symantec Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 RSA Security LLC

6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Logrhythm, Inc.

6.1.9 Fireeye, Inc.

6.1.10 Splunk Inc.

6.1.11 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.12 McAfee LLC

6.1.13 Micro Focus International Plc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

