Sepsis Diagnostics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

As per the scope of this report, sepsis diagnostics is the study of diagnosis of sepsis, which is a serious and life-threatening clinical condition that generally results from a primary bacterial infection or, less frequently, from a fungal and/or viral infection The market is segmented by technology, product, diagnostic method, pathogen, and geography.

Molecular Diagnostics Segment under Technology-wise Segmentation is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period.

Sepsis, affecting nearly 1 out of every 23 hospitalized patients, is the sixth-most common reason for hospitalization. Rapid and accurate profiling of infection-causing pathogens remains a significant challenge in modern healthcare. Finally, identification of the causative pathogen is essential in selecting appropriate antibiotic therapy as part of the treatment. These requirements make molecular diagnostics (MDx) an attractive approach to consider for sepsis diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics have attracted several multinational companies and institutions, owing to their easy feasibility and accuracy in detection methods. The blood culture analysis for rapid and accurate profiling of infections has been the gold standard for the molecular diagnostic method. However, the cost of molecular diagnostics has remained very high, as compared to conventional procedures, which restricts its market growth. Several companies are investing in point of care molecular diagnostics for early diagnosis of bacterial and viral pathogens and better patient management. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and raising awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the sepsis diagnostics market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. According to the CDC statistics in 2018, sepsis affects more than a million Americans every year and leads to 15% to 30% deaths in the United States. Furthermore, the number of cases of sepsis is rising on a yearly basis in the country, due to factors, such as the rise in geriatric population, infections that are incurable by antibiotics, and higher risks of the disease among people who have undergone an organ transplant. The National Institutes of Health supports many studies that are focused on sepsis, which is evaluating various potential treatments for the disease. CDC launched the ‘Get Ahead of Sepsis’, which is an educational initiative to protect Americans from the effect of sepsis. This initiative calls on healthcare professionals to educate patients, prevent infections, identify and diagnose sepsis at an early stage, and start sepsis treatment fast. Emerging technologies linked with an enhanced understanding of the immature and developing neonatal immune system responses to early infection provide an opportunity to develop critically needed biomarkers to improve early identiﬁcation in this high-risk population. So, the increasing prevalence of sepsis, along with government initiative may augment the growth of the market studied.

Detailed TOC of Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Sepsis

4.2.2 Growing Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections

4.2.3 Rise in the Number of Sepsis Procedures and Increase in Funding for Sepsis-related Research Activities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Well-established Reimbursement Policies for Sepsis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2 Microbiology

5.1.3 Immunoassay

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Assays and Reagents

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 By Diagnostic Method

5.3.1 Conventional Diagnostics

5.3.2 Automated Diagnostics

5.4 By Pathogen

5.4.1 Bacterial Sepsis

5.4.2 Fungal Sepsis

5.4.3 Other Pathogens

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

6.1.3 bioMérieux SA

6.1.4 Bruker Corporation

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Immunexpress Inc.

6.1.7 Luminex Corporation

6.1.8 Response Biomedical Corp.

6.1.9 T2 Biosystems, Inc.

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

