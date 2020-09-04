The “Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Skin Cancer Therapeutics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Skin Cancer Therapeutics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Skin Cancer Therapeutics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Skin Cancer Therapeutics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Skin Cancer Therapeutics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Ultraviolet radiation is a primary carcinogen that results in UV induced mutations, loss of activity in tumor suppressor genes, and the overexpression of oncogenes in keratinocytes, thus boosting the development of skin malignancies. The skin cancer therapeutics market comprises of various therapies related to skin cancer.

Key Market Trends:

Non-melanoma is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Disease Type

According to the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), it is estimated that more than 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each year. Basal cell carcinoma is far more common than squamous cell carcinoma. About 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Similarly, the CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) states that non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Canadians. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases in Canada.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Thus, the increasing incidences of skin cancer in the region is a major factor driving the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent advancements of skin cancer therapy, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), have been widely used in treating non-melanoma skin malignancies, thus boosting the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

