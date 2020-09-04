Smart Air Purifiers Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Smart Air Purifiers Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Air Purifiers in these regions. This report also studies the global Smart Air Purifiers market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Smart Air Purifiers:

A smart air purifier is an advanced version of the conventional air purifier. A smart air purifier is enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be operated by using an app on smartphones. Smart air purifiers can be used from distant locations. They can be controlled remotely through smart connectivity.

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Philips

Unilever

Xiaomi

Coway

Sunbeam Products

Airmega

Dyson

Guardian Technologies

HeavenFresh

Winix Smart Air Purifiers Market Types:

HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ionizers And Ozone Generators Smart Air Purifiers Market Applications:

Household

Commercial

This report focuses on the Smart Air Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the HEPA segment dominated the smart air purifier market and is expected to continue its market dominance over the next four years as well. This mainly attributed to its significance in a wide range of applications such as automobiles, medical facilities, aircraft, and homes and the increasing demand for products with HEPA technology.

The dust collectors segment accounted for the majority of shares of the smart air purifier market during 2017. According to this market research report, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rise in awareness among consumers regarding the negative impact of airborne dust on health, drive the adoption of dust collector type smart air purifiers in homes and commercial spaces. Countries such as China, Brazil, and India will be the major contributors to the growth of this market segment.