Smart Air Purifiers Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Smart Air Purifiers

Global “Smart Air Purifiers Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Air Purifiers in these regions. This report also studies the global Smart Air Purifiers market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Smart Air Purifiers:

  • A smart air purifier is an advanced version of the conventional air purifier. A smart air purifier is enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be operated by using an app on smartphones. Smart air purifiers can be used from distant locations. They can be controlled remotely through smart connectivity.

    Smart Air Purifiers Market Manufactures:

  • Honeywell International
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Unilever
  • Xiaomi
  • Coway
  • Sunbeam Products
  • Airmega
  • Dyson
  • Guardian Technologies
  • HeavenFresh
  • Winix

    Smart Air Purifiers Market Types:

  • HEPA
  • Electrostatic Precipitators
  • Ionizers And Ozone Generators

    Smart Air Purifiers Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Smart Air Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • During 2017, the HEPA segment dominated the smart air purifier market and is expected to continue its market dominance over the next four years as well. This mainly attributed to its significance in a wide range of applications such as automobiles, medical facilities, aircraft, and homes and the increasing demand for products with HEPA technology.
  • The dust collectors segment accounted for the majority of shares of the smart air purifier market during 2017. According to this market research report, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rise in awareness among consumers regarding the negative impact of airborne dust on health, drive the adoption of dust collector type smart air purifiers in homes and commercial spaces. Countries such as China, Brazil, and India will be the major contributors to the growth of this market segment.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Smart Air Purifiers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Air Purifiers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Air Purifiers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Smart Air Purifiers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Smart Air Purifiers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Smart Air Purifiers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Air Purifiers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

