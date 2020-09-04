The “Smart Airport Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Smart Airport industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Smart Airport market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Smart Airport market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Smart Airport market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Smart airport or intelligent infrastructure is a concept, which has been developed based on the idea of the future smart city, smart building, and the factory. The infrastructure for smart airport includes communication systems, cargo and baggage handling, ground handling, security systems, vehicle parking solutions, air traffic management, aircraft hangars, aircraft parking, and the area falling within the airport. The other operations in the terminal side segment include passenger and staff notification system, information display system, lighting system, and announcement system.

Key Market Trends:

The Noise Management Segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Currently, the noise management segment has the highest share among all the segments. Landing and take-off of an aircraft generate noise, and even though new-generation aircraft are quieter, major airports run specialized noise management programs to reduce and offset the noise created by their routine operations. Several major airports are installing noise monitoring devices to monitor the noise levels due to the aircraft. For instance, at Toronto Pearson Airport, the Noise Management Action Plan is reviewed every five years, and corrective measures are adopted depending on the requirement. Earlier, in December 2017, the airport announced its Noise Management Action Plan for 2018-2022. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth

In the smart airport market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record higher growth during the forecast period. China has one of the fastest growing air passenger traffics, with 35% increment in the number of passengers, over the past five years, and comes second after the United States, in terms of the total number of passengers carried. Additionally, the Indian private jet industry is booming, and has already witnessed various aircraft entering the market over the past decade. According to the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), India is the ninth-largest, in terms of aviation industry ranking.

Sydney Airport is preparing to try a facial recognition system designed to let travelers pass through check-in, baggage deposit, border and security screening, and boarding, after one initial passport presentation. This has led to a growth in the development of smart airports in the Asia-Pacific region, and has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

What are the Smart Airport market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Smart Airport Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Security System

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Air and Ground Traffic Control

5.1.4 Passenger, Cargo and Baggage, and Ground Handling

5.2 Landside

5.2.1 Advanced Vehicle Parking Solutions

5.2.2 Smart Marketing Techniques

5.2.3 Security

5.3 Airside

5.3.1 Air Traffic Management

5.3.2 Aircraft Maintenance

5.3.3 Aircraft Parking

5.4 Terminal Side

5.4.1 Baggage Handling

5.4.2 Check-in Systems

5.4.3 Other Operations

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Aeronautical Operations

5.5.1.1 Gate Management

5.5.1.2 Noise Management

5.5.2 Non-aeronautical Operations

5.5.2.1 Supply Chain Management

5.5.2.2 Advanced Transport Services

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Spain

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Germany

5.6.2.5 Russia

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Chile

5.6.4.2 Brazil

5.6.4.3 Argentina

5.6.4.4 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 Egypt

5.6.5.3 UAE

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell international Inc.

6.4.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.3 Amadeus IT Group

6.4.4 Siemens AG

6.4.5 T-Systems international GmbH

6.4.6 Thales SA

6.4.7 SITA

6.4.8 Rockwell Collins Inc.

6.4.9 Raytheon Company

6.4.10 Sabre Corp.

6.4.11 IBM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

