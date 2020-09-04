Smart Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation Devices Market : Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

Smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices are type of smart medical devices. Smart medical devices are electronic devices with independent processing system. These devices are used to regularly monitor and diagnose various parameters of health and fitness. These are portable electronic devices, have own processing system and memory to store data. These have sensors to diagnose and monitor the activity and exchange data. These devices help physicians to detect various diseases from different vital signs of body and to monitor chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Smart medical devices also help individuals to keep track of health and fitness without visiting hospitals and physician clinics. These devices reduce the workload of a health care provider by tracking patient health remotely and take quick action on available data.

Smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices are segmented into body motion devices, fall detection devices, and others. Fall detection devices have larger market share than body motion devices. After an injury, there may be muscle weakness, loss of function, joint stiffness, etc. These can be cured through rehabilitation using devices that would help in improving functions and reducing pain. Rehabilitation is the restoration of optimal form and function of body. Based on end-user, the smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market has been categorized into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others end-users such as industrial, institutions, academics, and nursing facility.

Technological advancements in the field of injury prevention devices resulting in new and innovative products that increases the user friendly usage. Rising geriatric population, increasing sport injuries, technological innovation in devices, favorable insurance and reimbursement policies, and rising per capita health care expenditure are anticipated to drive the global smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market. According to WHO estimates, the global geriatric population is likely to reach around 2 billion i.e., 22% of global population, by 2050. This is likely to fuel the smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market. However, high cost associated with the devices acts as restraint of the global smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among children aged between 1 year and 19 years, representing nearly 40% of all deaths in this age group. Each year, an estimated 8.7 million children and teens from birth to age 19 are treated in emergency departments (EDs) for unintentional injuries and over 9,000 (one every hour) die as a result of their injuries. Common causes of fatal and nonfatal unintentional childhood injuries include drowning, falls, fires or burns, poisoning, suffocation, and transportation-related injuries. Injuries claim the lives of 25 children every day. Every year, nearly 9 million children aged 0 to 19 are treated for injuries in emergency departments and more than 225,000 require hospitalization at a cost of around US$ 87 Bn in medical and societal costs related to childhood injuries.

Based on region, the global smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for significant share of the global injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market followed by Europe. This is attributed to high prevalence of sport and unintentional injuries, increasing health care expenditure leading to increase in demand for better medical devices and health care services, and number of technological advancements in the field smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices access. Asia Pacific is likely to report higher growth rate in the next few years. High emphasis on spreading awareness about female health in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market.

Major players operating in the global smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices market include Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, AlterG, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Bionik Laboratories, Kinestica, and ASICS Corporation. Technological advancement in the field of smart injury prevention and rehabilitation devices to reduce rehabilitation time as well as to prevent injuries is targeted by major players.

