Smart Ports Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2025 | ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Ikusi, International Terminal Solutions

Global Smart Ports Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Smart ports uses newer technologies such as automation and big data analytics to improve its performance. The rapid penetration of IoT and artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors has impacted the conservative marine sector. Introduction of big data and digitalization of industrial processes is positively influencing the industry of ports and container shipping. The concept of digital ports and new developments by the companies is expected to boom the growth of the smart ports market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Smart Ports Market: ABB Ltd., Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Ikusi, International Terminal Solutions Limited, Royal HaskoningDHV, Scientific Enterprises Ltd, Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, Wabtec Corporation

The “Global Smart Ports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart ports market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, port type, and geography. The global smart ports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart ports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global smart ports market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and port type. Based on component, the market is segmented as smart port infrastructure, terminal automation & cargo handling, traffic management system, smart safety & security, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as blockchain, internet of things, process automation, and artificial intelligence. The market on the basis of the port type is classified as seaport and inland port.

Most important Componen of Smart Ports covered in this report are:

Smart Port Infrastructure

Terminal Automation and Cargo Handling

Traffic Management System

Smart Safety and Security

Others

Based on Technology, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Blockchain

Internet of Things

Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence

The smart ports market is anticipated to soar in the forecast period owing to the increasing digitalization and adoption of industry 4.0. Also, the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and blockchain is expected to fuel the growth of the smart ports market. However, unskilled workforce and resistance to change digitally are two main hurdles impacting the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, government initiatives supporting smart infrastructure is likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the smart ports market during the forecast period.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SMART PORTS MARKET LANDSCAPE SMART PORTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SMART PORTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SMART PORTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT SMART PORTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY SMART PORTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PORT TYPE SMART PORTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SMART PORTS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

