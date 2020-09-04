Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2027

The newly published report titled Global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration Market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration industry in regards to the growth and trends for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Market value estimation is offered by studying the applications and product types offered in the market. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration industry. The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic may have a significant effect on the growth of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration sector in the upcoming years. The pandemic can affect the demands and financial markets, thereby affecting the overall Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration industry. The report provides an extensive analysis of this impact and analyzes the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic along with an idea about the post-pandemic scenario.

The report covers market analysis, application and product spectrum, market size, and current and emerging trends.

The key players studied in the report include:

Cisco Systems, Huawei, Netcracker, Juniper Networks, Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cenx, Virtela, Nokia, and Anuta Networks.

The report provides an exhaustive summary of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration industry with regards to the market segmentation based on application and types. The regional segmentation sheds light on the current and forecast demand for the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration sector in key regions of the world, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Component type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Solutions

Services

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Telecom service providers

Cloud service providers

Others Healthcare Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing IT-enabled services Government services



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

SD- Wide Area Network [SD-WAN]

SD- Local Area Network [SD-LAN]

Software-defined mobile networking [SDMN]

Security applications

Others

The report analyzes the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration industry at a global and regional scale by examining all the key segments of the report for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report considers 2019 as the base year and 2017 and 2018 as historical years.

