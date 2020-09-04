Solar-powered UAV Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Solar-powered UAV Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar-powered UAV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines.

Boeing

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Airbus

AeroVironment

Barnard Microsystems

Silent Falcon UAS

Fixed-wing UAV

Multiple-rotor UAV

Commercial

Defense and Military

Other

This report focuses on the Solar-powered UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solar powered UAVs are primarily adopted by militaries, defense agencies, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as they can perform activities beyond the scope of human ability. The increasing investments from government agencies in R&D activities will positively impact the growth of the solar-powered UAV market in the defense segment.

Governments in the Americas are investing in several solar-powered UAV development projects to cater to the need for round-the-clock vigilant surveillance to detect incoming threats. The US army is focusing extensively towards the development and procurement of new-age solar-powered UAVs to fight insurgencies and to provide ISR assistance. In terms of geography, the Americas will be the major contributor to the solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle market throughout the next few years.