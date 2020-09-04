Solar-powered UAV Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Solar-powered UAV

This report focuses on “Solar-powered UAV Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar-powered UAV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Solar-powered UAV:

  • Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines.

    Solar-powered UAV Market Manufactures:

  • Boeing
  • DJI
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Thales Group
  • Airbus
  • AeroVironment
  • Barnard Microsystems
  • Silent Falcon UAS
  • Sunlight Photonics

    Solar-powered UAV Market Types:

  • Fixed-wing UAV
  • Multiple-rotor UAV
  • Other

    Solar-powered UAV Market Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Defense and Military
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Solar-powered UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Solar powered UAVs are primarily adopted by militaries, defense agencies, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as they can perform activities beyond the scope of human ability. The increasing investments from government agencies in R&D activities will positively impact the growth of the solar-powered UAV market in the defense segment.
  • Governments in the Americas are investing in several solar-powered UAV development projects to cater to the need for round-the-clock vigilant surveillance to detect incoming threats. The US army is focusing extensively towards the development and procurement of new-age solar-powered UAVs to fight insurgencies and to provide ISR assistance. In terms of geography, the Americas will be the major contributor to the solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle market throughout the next few years.
    Questions Answered in the Solar-powered UAV Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Solar-powered UAV market?
    • How will the global Solar-powered UAV market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Solar-powered UAV market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Solar-powered UAV market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Solar-powered UAV market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Solar-powered UAV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar-powered UAV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar-powered UAV in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Solar-powered UAV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Solar-powered UAV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Solar-powered UAV Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Solar-powered UAV Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar-powered UAV Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Solar-powered UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Solar-powered UAV Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Solar-powered UAV Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Solar-powered UAV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Solar-powered UAV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

