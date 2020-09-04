The “Sortation Systems Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Sortation Systems industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Sortation Systems market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Sortation Systems market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244155

Competitor Analysis:

Sortation Systems market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Daifuku Co Ltd.

Interroll Holding AG

Dematic Corp.

Viastore Systems Gmbh

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Honeywell Intelligrated

Beumer Group Gmbh

KNAPP AG

Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV

Siemens AG Market Overview:

The Global Sortation Systems market registered a value of USD 4769.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 6239.3 million, witnessing a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the rapid growth in stock keeping units (SKUs), wholesalers and distributors are finding it hard to make informed decisions about their operations. This drives the need for the smarter use of labor, equipment, and technology.

– The main factors driving the need for automated material handling systems are cost savings, labor efficiency, and space constraints.

– In the current competitive landscape, there is an ever-increasing number of available products and demand for more frequent and smaller deliveries. Automating distribution operations can immediately increase an organization’s order accuracy anywhere from half a percent up to several percentage points.