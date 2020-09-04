The “Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Spinal Non-fusion Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Spinal Non-fusion Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Spinal Non-fusion Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Spinal Non-fusion Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Spinal Non-fusion Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Spinal Non-fusion Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into Spinal Non-fusion Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Spinal implants can be referred to as orthopedic devices for treating the spinal deformities, strength, and stability. The overall spinal devices are further segmented into spinal and non-fusion devices. The spinal non-fusion devices are further segmented into artificial disc replacement, dynamic stabilization devices, annulus repair devices, nuclear disc prostheses, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Dynamic Stabilization Devices Segment Captured the Largest Share in the Market

Dynamic stabilization devices segment captured the largest market share in the spinal non-fusion devices market. These devices consist of pedicle screw-based systems, interspinous process spacers, and facet replacement products. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the use of rigid spinal implants for fusion technologies. In addition, the rising burden of spinal degenerative disorders plays a significant role in the segment growth. Moreover, the technological advancements leading to change in the therapeutic procedures, such as biochemical improvements and adoption of bioflex systems are expected to propel the segment growth. Disc nucleus replacement products are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as reduced treatment time and complete restoration from the disorders.

North America Dominated the Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market

North America holds the largest share of the market owing to the significant growth factors, including increased incidences of degenerative disc diseases, the rising prevalence of geriatric population, rising government initiatives, and increased government product regulations with companies and hospitals. Europe also holds the second largest market because regulations governing medical device sales are growing more stringent. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market Report:

Analysis of Spinal Non-fusion Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Spinal Non-fusion Devices industry

Spinal Non-fusion Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Spinal Non-fusion Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Spinal Non-fusion Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Spinal Non-fusion Devices status worldwide?

What are the Spinal Non-fusion Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Spinal Non-fusion Devices ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD)

4.2.2 Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Such as Disc Arthroscopy

4.2.3 Advantages over Spinal Fusion Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Challenges

4.3.2 High Cost of the Procedures

4.3.3 Availability of Alternatives

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Artificial Discs Replacement

5.1.2 Dynamic Stabilization Devices

5.1.3 Annulus Repair Devices

5.1.4 Nuclear Disc Prostheses

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Orthopedic Centers

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

6.1.2 DePuy Synthes Companies

6.1.3 Medtronic PLC

6.1.4 Pioneer Surgical Technologies

6.1.5 Raymedica

6.1.6 Stryker Corporation

6.1.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

