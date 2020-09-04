The “Sports Analytics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Sports Analytics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Sports Analytics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Sports Analytics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244485

Competitor Analysis:

Sports Analytics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Sports Analytics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Sports Analytics market report provides an in-depth insight into Sports Analytics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Sports analytics helps business organizations in searching for an innovative technology in sports, offers various solutions for leading business models to organize and manage teams. Sports analytics is used in identifying, modeling, understanding and predicting sports trends and outcomes while aiding sports management in understanding where sportperson can improve.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244485

Key Market Trends:

Football Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Growing fan-base and an increasing need for media and sponsor engagement are further creating a need for sports analytics solutions to be deployed in the industry, in order to capitalize on potential business opportunities in the market. Football accounts for the largest share in the sports analytics market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL.There are more than 100 match-specific statistic categories, for instance, shots, goals, assists, yellow and red cards, won and lost duels, and some lesser-known categories, such as accurate corners into box, effective blocked cross, or accurate keeper throws. This type of analytics is useful for clubs, when scouting, to roster development decisions.

– The increasing number of spectators is linked with the performance of the teams, which marks the need to manage several aspects of the latter. This subsequently demands player analysis, team performance analysis, and player fitness assessment, resulting in the sports analytics market’s growth.

– Another pioneer in sports analytics is the advent of wearable tracking devices, known for their sophisticated performance monitoring that incorporate advanced GPS tracking, along with heart rate. The combined group of GPSport, which was acquired by Catapult Sportsnow, dominates this segment, primarily associated with more than 450 teams worldwide, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and the Brazilian national team.

– All these tracking devices are a part of the electronic performance and tracking system (EPTS) category. Until mid-2015, football players were allowed to wear them only during training.

– However, FIFA, the international governing body of football, issued a memorandum announcing the approval of wearable electronic performance and tracking systems in matches on a condition that the information is not available to coaches during the match. In addition, FIFA relies on a visual-tracking technology called Matrics to provide extensive data in real time. It constitutes on-site heat map, passes completed, and distance covered by each player during the duration of the fixture.

– Furthermore, teams and clubs partnering with analytics companies is the major trend in the market. For instance, many football leagues and clubs have collaborated with Opta, the leading provider of football sports data. Opta’s analytics are expected to determine every single action of a player in a specific zone on the field, regardless of whether a player has a ball or not.

North America is Expected to Have Largest Market Share

– North America has the highest integration of sports analytics systems, owing to early incorporation and higher revenues associated with the sports industry in the region. Their usage is also driven by the fact that the teams in the region are high value organizations, with huge investments. This requires them to have a regulated business operations based on robust insight, which is provided by the sports analytics systems.

– The North American market is extremely mature. However, the market is expected to witness further growth, due to the increasing incorporation of technology and low penetration in certain sports. In North America, the majority of the teams in Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association are employing these systems, and there remains a substantial market to be tapped in other sports, such as the national football and hockey leagues.

– The competition for user attention among various sports is pushing different sports leagues to incorporate technology that has advanced features and include fan engagement systems, thus creating a demand for the sports analytics systems.The US sports analytics market is considered to be leading, mainly due to the presence of major vendors in the country. In recent years, the US sports analytics market witnessed an increase in the number of mobile and cloud solution providers.

Reasons to Buy Sports Analytics Market Report:

Analysis of Sports Analytics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Sports Analytics industry

Sports Analytics market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Sports Analytics market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244485

Sports Analytics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Sports Analytics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Sports Analytics status worldwide?

What are the Sports Analytics market challenges to market growth?

What are the Sports Analytics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Sports Analytics ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Sports Analytics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing On-Field and Real-Time data

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Sports

7.1.1 Football

7.1.2 Cricket

7.1.3 Hockey

7.1.4 Basketball

7.1.5 American Football

7.1.6 Others

7.2 Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.4 Latin America

7.2.5 Middle East and Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.2 SAP SE

8.1.3 SAS Institute Inc.

8.1.4 Opta Sports

8.1.5 Trumedia Networks

8.1.6 Oracle Corporation

8.1.7 Tableau Software Inc.

8.1.8 Stats LLC

8.1.9 Catapult Group International Ltd

8.1.10 Sportsradar AG

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

10 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11 FUTURE OUTLOOK

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automation Instrumentation Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Lemon-flavored Tablets Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Industrial Drive Shaft Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Boiled Egg Apparatus Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Lightweight Compact Loader Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Biorefinery Plants Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Color Sensors Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026