Sports Functional Apparel Market Size 2020, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armor

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Sports Functional Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Functional Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Functional Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Functional Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Functional Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Functional Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Functional Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Functional Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Functional Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Functional Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Functional Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Functional Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation
The Sports Functional Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Functional Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Functional Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sports Functional Apparel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Functional Apparel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sports Functional Apparel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Functional Apparel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Functional Apparel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Sports Functional Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hats
1.4.3 Upper Garment
1.4.4 Under Clothing
1.4.5 Skirts
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Professional Athletic
1.5.3 Amateur Sport
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Sports Functional Apparel Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Sports Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Functional Apparel Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sports Functional Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sports Functional Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Functional Apparel Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Functional Apparel Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Sports Functional Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Sports Functional Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Sports Functional Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Sports Functional Apparel Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Sports Functional Apparel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Sports Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Sports Functional Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Sports Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Sports Functional Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Sports Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Sports Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Nike
12.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Nike Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.1.5 Nike Recent Development
12.2 Adidas
12.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
12.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Adidas Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
12.3 Under Armor
12.3.1 Under Armor Corporation Information
12.3.2 Under Armor Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Under Armor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Under Armor Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.3.5 Under Armor Recent Development
12.4 PVH Corp.
12.4.1 PVH Corp. Corporation Information
12.4.2 PVH Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PVH Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 PVH Corp. Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development
12.5 Puma
12.5.1 Puma Corporation Information
12.5.2 Puma Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Puma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Puma Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.5.5 Puma Recent Development
12.6 Anta
12.6.1 Anta Corporation Information
12.6.2 Anta Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Anta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Anta Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.6.5 Anta Recent Development
12.7 VF Corporation
12.7.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 VF Corporation Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Gap
12.8.1 Gap Corporation Information
12.8.2 Gap Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Gap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Gap Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.8.5 Gap Recent Development
12.9 Columbia Sportswear
12.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information
12.9.2 Columbia Sportswear Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development
12.10 Perry Ellis International
12.10.1 Perry Ellis International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Perry Ellis International Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Perry Ellis International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Perry Ellis International Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.10.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development
12.11 Nike
12.11.1 Nike Corporation Information
12.11.2 Nike Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Nike Sports Functional Apparel Products Offered
12.11.5 Nike Recent Development
12.12 LiNing
12.12.1 LiNing Corporation Information
12.12.2 LiNing Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 LiNing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 LiNing Products Offered
12.12.5 LiNing Recent Development
12.13 Sketchers
12.13.1 Sketchers Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sketchers Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Sketchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Sketchers Products Offered
12.13.5 Sketchers Recent Development
12.14 Asics Corporation
12.14.1 Asics Corporation Corporation Information
12.14.2 Asics Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Asics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Asics Corporation Products Offered
12.14.5 Asics Corporation Recent Development
12.15 HanesBrands
12.15.1 HanesBrands Corporation Information
12.15.2 HanesBrands Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 HanesBrands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 HanesBrands Products Offered
12.15.5 HanesBrands Recent Development
12.16 Amer Sports
12.16.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
12.16.2 Amer Sports Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Amer Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Amer Sports Products Offered
12.16.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
12.17 PEAK
12.17.1 PEAK Corporation Information
12.17.2 PEAK Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 PEAK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 PEAK Products Offered
12.17.5 PEAK Recent Development
12.18 Ralph Lauren
12.18.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ralph Lauren Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Ralph Lauren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Ralph Lauren Products Offered
12.18.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development
12.19 361sport
12.19.1 361sport Corporation Information
12.19.2 361sport Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 361sport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 361sport Products Offered
12.19.5 361sport Recent Development
12.20 MIZUNO Corporation
12.20.1 MIZUNO Corporation Corporation Information
12.20.2 MIZUNO Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 MIZUNO Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 MIZUNO Corporation Products Offered
12.20.5 MIZUNO Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sports Functional Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sports Functional Apparel Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
