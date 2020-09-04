The “Stem Cell Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Stem Cell industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Stem Cell market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Stem Cell market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

The scope of this market is limited to tracking the stem cell market. As per the scope of this report, stem cells are biological cells that can differentiate into other types of cells. Also, various types of stem cells are used for therapeutic purposes.

Oncology Disorders Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Cancer has a major impact on society in the United States and across the world. As per the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in 2018, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were anticipated to get diagnosed in the United States, and 609,640 deaths were expected from the disease. This increasing medical burden is due to population growth. Bone marrow transplant or stem cell transplant is a treatment for some types of cancers, like leukemia, multiple myeloma, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, or some types of lymphoma.

Embryonic stem cells (ESC) are the major source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes, due to their higher totipotency and indefinite lifespan, as compared to adult stem cells with lower totipotency and restricted lifespan. However, the use of ESCs for research and therapeutic purposes is restricted and prohibited in many countries throughout the world, due to some ethical constraints. Scientists from the University of California, Irvine, created the stem cell-based approach to kill cancerous tissue while preventing some toxic side effects of chemotherapy by treating the disease in a more localized way.

Although the market shows positive growth, due to the growing focus of stem cell-based research that can further strengthen the clinical application, its expensive nature for stem cell therapy may still hamper its growth.

North America Captured The Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall stem cell market with the United States contributing to the largest share in the market. In 2014, the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Health System, announced the launch of a clinical trial, in order to assess the safety of neural stem cell-based therapy in patients with chronic spinal cord injury. Researchers hoped that the transplanted stem cells may develop into new neurons that could replace severed or lost nerve connections, and restore at least some motor and sensory functions. Such numerous stem cell studies across the United States have helped in the growth of the stem cell market.

Detailed TOC of Stem Cell Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Awareness about Umbilical Stem Cell

4.2.2 Increase in the Approval for Clinical Trials in Stem Cell Research

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Regenerative Treatment Option

4.2.4 Rising R&D Initiatives to Develop Therapeutic Options for Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures

4.3.2 Regulatory Complications

4.3.3 Ethical and Moral Framework

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Adult Stem Cell

5.1.2 Human Embryonic Cell

5.1.3 Pluripotent Stem Cell

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Therapeutic Application

5.2.1 Neurological Disorders

5.2.2 Orthopedic Treatments

5.2.3 Oncology Disorders

5.2.4 Diabetes

5.2.5 Injuries and Wounds

5.2.6 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2.7 Other Therapeutic Applications

5.3 By Treatment Type

5.3.1 Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

5.3.2 Auto logic Stem Cell Therapy

5.3.3 Syngeneic Stem Cell Therapy

5.4 By Banking Service and Technology

5.4.1 Stem Cell Acquisition and Testing

5.4.2 Cell Production

5.4.3 Expansion

5.4.4 Sub-culture

5.4.5 Cryopreservation

5.5 By Type of Banking

5.5.1 Public

5.5.2 Private

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 US

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 UK

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East & Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.2 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.4 Qiagen NV

6.1.5 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.7 Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 AllCells LLC

6.1.9 Miltenyi Biotec

6.1.10 International Stem Cell Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

