Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market to surpass the value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2018-2026

Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market. Further, with the help of the historic data from the year 20XX to 20XX, projected data for 20XX, and forecasted data till the year 20XX, in terms of volume and revenue, the presented study provides a thorough assessment of the overall dynamics of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Segmentation Assessment of the Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

The Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Competitive Landscape

Banking on the burgeoning demand for generic drugs owing to the accelerating rate of patent expirations, Cambrex Corporation invested US$ 3 million to expand its facility in Milan for research and development of sterile active pharmaceutical ingredients for use in generic drugs.

The pervasive trend of increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies received yet another boost after Lonza, a leading CDMO in the sterile active pharmaceuticals market, announced expanding its capacity for the development of highly potent API (HPAPI) to support antibody drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing for an undisclosed biopharmaceutical company.

GlaxoSmithKline inaugurated a new facility worth US$ 70 million for expanding the production of API for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company plans to prevent a slump in the sales with this expansion after the patent for its blockbuster drug Advair expired.

Intensifying development of assistive tools for enhancing and accelerating sterile active pharmaceutical production witnessed another development when BOC Sciences launched a cost-effective and novel technique for impurity synthesis in API. The company aims to help sterile active pharmaceutical ingredients producers in identifying impurities in early stages and streamline the drug discovery process.

Other leading players operating in the sterile active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc., BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

