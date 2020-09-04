The Stevia Ingredients Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by sweetening ingredient, type of extract, type of leaves and geography. The global stevia ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading stevia ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the stevia ingredients market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Evolva Holdings SA, Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Pyure Brands LLC, QUFU SHENGREN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., S&W Seed Co., Tate & Lyle

Rising awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is considered as the significant factor that propels the market growth. The number of obese and diabetic people is increasing globally; stevia is considered as the best sugar alternative owing to its zero-calorie property. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. This increasing prevalence of diabetes among the populace will catalyze market growth. Moreover, consumers are also demanding healthy ingredients in their food products. Thus, the majority of the food manufacturers are responding to this new trend among consumers by developing products with low-calorie content and sugar content, which are natural such as stevia. The rising health consciousness among consumers is also anticipated to fuel the growth of stevia ingredients market.

Stevia is a natural, non-carcinogenic, zero-calorie sweetener, which has a low glycemic index. It offers several health benefits majorly in managing obesity and diabetics, managing weight, and controlling blood pressure. Hence, it is used as an alternative for sugar in many foods and beverages by consumers. Stevia is approximately 200 to 300 times sweeter than regular sugar. In addition to this, stevia possesses many beneficial properties such as it prevents fermentation and discoloration, strengthens flavor, reduces stickiness in beverages, and has a high heat resistance.

The report analyzes factors affecting the stevia ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the stevia ingredients market in these regions.

