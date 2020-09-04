Styrene-based TPE Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF, Dynasol, LG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Styrene-based TPE market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrene-based TPE market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrene-based TPE report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrene-based TPE report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrene-based TPE market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrene-based TPE market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrene-based TPE market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrene-based TPE market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrene-based TPE market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Styrene-based TPE Market Research Report: BASF, Dynasol, LG, Asahi Kasei, Versalis, Chevron Phillips, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR, Kuraray, Sinopec, TSRC, CNPC, ChiMei, DOWDuPond, ExxonMobil, Kraton Polymers, Mitsubishi Chemical, PolyOne, Sibur

Global Styrene-based TPE Market Segmentation by Product: SBS

SIS

SEBS

SEPS

Compound Type

Other



Global Styrene-based TPE Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear

Wires and Cables

Rubber Goods

Engineering Plastics

Pitch

Buildings

Other



The Styrene-based TPE Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrene-based TPE market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrene-based TPE market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Styrene-based TPE market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Styrene-based TPE industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Styrene-based TPE market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Styrene-based TPE market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Styrene-based TPE market?

Table of Contents:

1 Styrene-based TPE Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Styrene-based TPE

1.2 Styrene-based TPE Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 SBS

1.2.3 SIS

1.2.4 SEBS

1.2.5 SEPS

1.2.6 Compound Type

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Styrene-based TPE Segment by Application

1.3.1 Styrene-based TPE Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Footwear

1.3.3 Wires and Cables

1.3.4 Rubber Goods

1.3.5 Engineering Plastics

1.3.6 Pitch

1.3.7 Buildings

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Styrene-based TPE Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Styrene-based TPE Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Styrene-based TPE Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Styrene-based TPE Industry

1.6 Styrene-based TPE Market Trends

2 Global Styrene-based TPE Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Styrene-based TPE Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Styrene-based TPE Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Styrene-based TPE Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Styrene-based TPE Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Styrene-based TPE Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Styrene-based TPE Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Styrene-based TPE Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Styrene-based TPE Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Styrene-based TPE Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Styrene-based TPE Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Styrene-based TPE Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-based TPE Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-based TPE Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Styrene-based TPE Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Styrene-based TPE Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-based TPE Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Styrene-based TPE Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Styrene-based TPE Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Styrene-based TPE Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Styrene-based TPE Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Styrene-based TPE Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Styrene-based TPE Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Styrene-based TPE Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Styrene-based TPE Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Dynasol

6.2.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dynasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Dynasol Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Dynasol Products Offered

6.2.5 Dynasol Recent Development

6.3 LG

6.3.1 LG Corporation Information

6.3.2 LG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 LG Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 LG Products Offered

6.3.5 LG Recent Development

6.4 Asahi Kasei

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

6.4.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered

6.4.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

6.5 Versalis

6.5.1 Versalis Corporation Information

6.5.2 Versalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Versalis Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Versalis Products Offered

6.5.5 Versalis Recent Development

6.6 Chevron Phillips

6.6.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

6.6.2 Chevron Phillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Chevron Phillips Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Chevron Phillips Products Offered

6.6.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development

6.7 Kumho Petrochemical

6.6.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

6.7.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

6.8 JSR

6.8.1 JSR Corporation Information

6.8.2 JSR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 JSR Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 JSR Products Offered

6.8.5 JSR Recent Development

6.9 Kuraray

6.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Kuraray Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Kuraray Products Offered

6.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

6.10 Sinopec

6.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Sinopec Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Sinopec Products Offered

6.10.5 Sinopec Recent Development

6.11 TSRC

6.11.1 TSRC Corporation Information

6.11.2 TSRC Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 TSRC Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 TSRC Products Offered

6.11.5 TSRC Recent Development

6.12 CNPC

6.12.1 CNPC Corporation Information

6.12.2 CNPC Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 CNPC Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 CNPC Products Offered

6.12.5 CNPC Recent Development

6.13 ChiMei

6.13.1 ChiMei Corporation Information

6.13.2 ChiMei Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 ChiMei Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 ChiMei Products Offered

6.13.5 ChiMei Recent Development

6.14 DOWDuPond

6.14.1 DOWDuPond Corporation Information

6.14.2 DOWDuPond Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 DOWDuPond Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 DOWDuPond Products Offered

6.14.5 DOWDuPond Recent Development

6.15 ExxonMobil

6.15.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.15.2 ExxonMobil Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 ExxonMobil Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

6.15.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

6.16 Kraton Polymers

6.16.1 Kraton Polymers Corporation Information

6.16.2 Kraton Polymers Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Kraton Polymers Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Kraton Polymers Products Offered

6.16.5 Kraton Polymers Recent Development

6.17 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.17.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

6.17.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

6.17.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

6.18 PolyOne

6.18.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

6.18.2 PolyOne Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 PolyOne Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 PolyOne Products Offered

6.18.5 PolyOne Recent Development

6.19 Sibur

6.19.1 Sibur Corporation Information

6.19.2 Sibur Styrene-based TPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Sibur Styrene-based TPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Sibur Products Offered

6.19.5 Sibur Recent Development

7 Styrene-based TPE Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Styrene-based TPE Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Styrene-based TPE

7.4 Styrene-based TPE Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Styrene-based TPE Distributors List

8.3 Styrene-based TPE Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Styrene-based TPE Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-based TPE by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-based TPE by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Styrene-based TPE Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-based TPE by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-based TPE by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Styrene-based TPE Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-based TPE by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-based TPE by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Styrene-based TPE Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Styrene-based TPE Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Styrene-based TPE Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Styrene-based TPE Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Styrene-based TPE Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

