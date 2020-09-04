The “Surgical Site Infection Control Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Surgical Site Infection Control industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Surgical Site Infection Control market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Surgical Site Infection Control market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Surgical Site Infection Control market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Surgical Site Infection Control market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Surgical Site Infection Control market report provides an in-depth insight into Surgical Site Infection Control industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, surgical site infection (SSI) is an infection that occurs after surgery, in that part of the body where the surgery has been done. Surgical site infections can be superficial, deep incisional, or organ related.

Key Market Trends:

Superficial Incisional SSI Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Surgical site infection (SSI) represents the most common nosocomial infection and accounts for about 15% of all nosocomial infections. Surgical site infection is one of the most common complications of gastrointestinal surgery. This type of surgical procedures and wound closure methods affect the incidence of superficial incisional surgical site infection. There is an increase in the incidence of superficial incisional SSI infections, as compared to deep incisional SSI and organ or space SSIs.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the surgical site infection control market, with the United States contributing the largest share in the regional revenue. SSIs are considered the most common (tied with pneumonia) healthcare-associated infection (HAI) among inpatients in acute care hospitals in the United States. SSIs occur in an estimated 2-5% of patients undergoing inpatient surgery. The estimated annual incidence of SSIs in the United States ranges from 160,000 to 300,000, and the estimated annual cost ranges from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10 billion. Hence, the rising need for the prevention of SSI can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures performed in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Surgical Site Infection Control Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Hospital Acquired Infection

4.2.2 Regulatory Guidelines for Hospital Infection Prevention and Control

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.4 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness of Hospital Infection Prevention and Control

4.3.2 Increased Use of Outpatient Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Manual Reprocessors Solution

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.2.1 Hand Disinfectants

5.1.2.2 Skin Disinfectants

5.1.3 Surgical Scrubs

5.1.4 Hair Clippers

5.1.5 Surgical Drapes

5.1.6 Surgical Irrigation

5.1.7 Skin Preparation Solution

5.1.8 Medical Nonwovens

5.1.9 Surgical Gloves

5.1.10 Other Products

5.2 By Surgery/Procedure

5.2.1 Cataract Surgery

5.2.2 Cesarean Section

5.2.3 Dental Restoration

5.2.4 Gastric Bypass

5.2.5 Other Surgeries/Procedures

5.3 By Type of Infection

5.3.1 Superficial Incisional SSI

5.3.2 Deep Incisional SSI

5.3.3 Organ or Space SSI

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Belimed AG

6.1.4 bioMerieux SA

6.1.5 Getinge Group

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.8 Sotera Health

6.1.9 Ansell Limited

6.1.10 Steris Corporation

6.1.11 Lac-Mac Limited

6.1.12 Pacon Manufacturing Corp.

6.1.13 American Polyfilm Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

