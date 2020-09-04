The “Synthetic Biology Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Synthetic Biology industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Synthetic Biology market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Synthetic Biology market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Synthetic Biology market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Synthetic Biology market report provides an in-depth insight into Synthetic Biology industry during 2020-2024.

As per the , synthetic biology is a new interdisciplinary area that involves the application of engineering principles to biology. It aims at the re-designing and fabrication of biological components and systems. Therefore, it combines the knowledge of genomics and chemical synthesis of DNA for the rapid production of catalogued DNA sequences. It is a novel technology and the value chain of a product manufacturing includes steps that require collaborative efforts by two or more companies.

Genome Engineering is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

Genome engineering has appeared as the most prominent technology utilized in synthetic biotechnology. The researchers expect this technology to continue to lead over the forthcoming years. In addition, other factors, such as advances in CRISPR-toolbox and DNA synthesis technologies, the need for rapid, cheap, multiplex modification of genomes, and ongoing research activities are expected to drive the growth of the genome engineering market during the forecast period.

Hence, with a wide range of applications for genome engineering, many companies are investing in genome engineering, globally, as many government entities are turning toward biomass and climate change.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Synthetic Biology Market in the Forecast Period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the synthetic biology market due to factors, such as the increasing demand for bio-based products, increased investments in synthetic biology companies, and rising R&D funding for synthetic biology. The increasing support from the government and private institutions and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also major growth factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

