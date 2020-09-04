The “Synthetic Graphite Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Synthetic Graphite industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Synthetic Graphite market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Synthetic Graphite market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Synthetic Graphite market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Synthetic Graphite market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Synthetic Graphite market report provides an in-depth insight into Synthetic Graphite industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Synthetic Graphite market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Batteries Applications

Synthetic graphite is used as the anode component in lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium is the best-known component of lithium-ion batteries, there is far more graphite than lithium in a battery. Battery anodes require coated spherical graphite at over 99.9% purity.

Battery is one of the few applications, where natural and synthetic graphite compete with each other. The battery manufacturers are shifting their focus toward natural graphite over synthetic graphite, in order to bring down the production costs.

The features of graphite, such as high surface area and layered crystal structure, make it suitable for use as an anode material into which the lithium ions are intercalated. Certain battery technologies require graphite to be almost 100% pure.

The growth in the sales of electronics and electric cars is expected to drive the sales of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of synthetic graphite in the coming years.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China continues to dominate synthetic graphite production and demand. Almost all stages of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain are focused on China, and China is by far the largest and most rapidly growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which has paved the way for the market growth of synthetic graphite.

The major application of synthetic graphite is in electrodes in the steel making industry. China holds the largest share in terms of consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario.

China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric ton of graphite electrode, of which, nearly 62% was utilized for domestic consumption purposes.

On a brighter note, the capacity of electric arc furnaces has been increasing in recent times with an estimated increase of nearly 70 million metric ton in capacity in the beginning of 2019.

The government of China is also focusing on developing eco-friendly means of producing steel and it has lately announced its target to produce 20% of the country’s steel through electric arc furnace, by 2020. This marks a growth of the electric arc furnace capacity by three times, as compared to that of 2017.

The growing production of motor vehicles, along with the expanding residential construction industry, is expected to support the domestic demand for non-ferrous alloys and iron and steel, which will be a positive factor for the growth of the synthetic graphite demand in the coming years.

Synthetic Graphite Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Synthetic Graphite market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Synthetic Graphite status worldwide?

What are the Synthetic Graphite market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Synthetic Graphite ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

