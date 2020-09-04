System Integration Market Size, Share Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global system integration market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. System integration involves the incorporation of diverse physical and digital IT infrastructures, such as machine systems, inventory, databases, applications, protocols, etc., into a centralized network. Various installation methods include horizontal, vertical, star, and standard data formats with business process management, computer networking, and manual programming. System integration offers data integrity, minimizes operational costs, improves workflow efficiency and productivity, and enhances business-to-business (B2B) communication. As a result, it is extensively used in the healthcare, government, oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, and BFSI industries.

The growing scalability among organizations and the advent of advanced technologies, such as big data, cloud-based services, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), have increased the operational complexity in businesses. Owing to this, there is an increasing demand for distributed information technology (IT) solutions, such as system integration, to streamline various systems. Additionally, the adoption of the Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) solutions has led to the rising utilization of system integration across the transportation, and oil and gas industries to distribute integrated resources for multiple applications. The implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries to reduce COVID-19 transmission has urged businesses to alter their business models and opt for remote working solutions. This has further escalated the demand for system integration to attain secure and convenient remote access to data on a real-time basis. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global system integration market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global system integration market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, service and end use industry.

Breakup by Service:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Accenture Plc.

BAE Systems Plc.

Capgemini SA.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Service Limited

Wipro Limited

