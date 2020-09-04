The “Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Testing, Inspection, and Certification market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Testing, Inspection, and Certification market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Testing, Inspection, and Certification market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market report provides an in-depth insight into Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Testing represents the industrial activities which ensure that manufactured products, individual components, and multicomponent systems are adequate for their intended purposes. Inspection and testing are the operational parts of quality control, which is the most crucial factor in the survival of any manufacturing company. Quality control directly supports the other elements of cost, productivity, on-time delivery, and market share. Therefore, all quality standards needed to produce the components of a product and perform its assembly must be specified in a manner such that customers’ expectations are met.

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Commodities is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Various government regulations are making it mandatory for energy companies to adopt proper TIC methods. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017.

– Further, the development of new nuclear plants, as well as renewable energy projects, the upgradation and expansion of existing ones globally, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

– Over the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold major share owing to the merging markets such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea which have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

– Additionally, the rise of the middle class has led to an increase in private consumption and demand for both safety and product quality.

– This, in turn, offers growth opportunities in areas, such as food and consumer goods testing. One such example is the acquisition of TUV Rheinland’s food analysis laboratories in China.

Detailed TOC of Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Export Regulations And High Emphasis On Energy Efficient And Environmentally Safety Products

4.4.2 Globalization And Digitalization

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Trade Wars And Growth Fluctuations Of End-user Industries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Testing

5.1.2 Inspection

5.1.3 Certification

5.2 By Sourcing Type

5.2.1 In-house

5.2.2 Outsourced

5.3 By End-User Vertical

5.3.1 Construction and Engineering

5.3.2 Chemicals, Material, and Minerals

5.3.3 Energy and Commodities

5.3.4 Food and Healthcare

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Products and Retail

5.3.7 Industrial

5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 South Korea

5.4.3.4 India

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intertek Group PLC

6.1.2 SGS SA

6.1.3 Bureau Veritas SA

6.1.4 DNV GL

6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific SE

6.1.6 ALS Limited

6.1.7 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

6.1.8 Dekra Certification GmbH

6.1.9 BSI Group

6.1.10 SAI Global Limited

6.1.11 MISTRAS Group, Inc.

6.1.12 Exova Group PLC

6.1.13 TUV SUD AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

