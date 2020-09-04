Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags market.

The Europe urinary drainage bags market size was valued at USD 469.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 666.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Urinary drainage bags also called urine collection bags, are medical devices that are used along with a urinary catheter by patients suffering from urinary incontinence or bed-ridden patients undergoing surgery. The adoption of urinary continence products has witnessed an upsurge owing to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and associated disorders. The National Health Service estimates that around 6 million people in the UK experience some or other form of urinary incontinence. Additionally, according to the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, 34% of women suffered from urinary incontinence in the UK in 2017.

Various types of incontinence observed among the population across the globe are overactive bladder, urgency urinary incontinence, and stress incontinence. Individuals suffering from a neurological disorder like multiple sclerosis also find themselves highly depended on urinary incontinence products in Europe. Additionally, increasing geriatric population is likely to fuel the demand for urinary drainage bags.

The urinary drainage bags market trends are highly influenced by the wide product offering by key players combined with increasing the increasing healthcare expenditure. Urinary drainage bags are offered in single, dual, and even three-chambered formats to fit the patients medical needs and comfort. Key market players have launched urinary drainage bags with bacteriostatic coating and anti-reflux valve to prevent urinary tract infections caused due to the use of urinary drainage bags.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and the growing use of urinary catheters are anticipated to propel the urinary drainage bags market growth in Europe

Rapidly growing incidence of urinary incontinence globally and the increasing use of urinary catheters are expected to augment the market growth in Europe. Moreover, growing life expectancy and increasing geriatric population are projected to fuel the urinary drainage bags market growth in Europe.

According to the data published by the International Continence Society, an estimated 57 million people in Europe were anticipated to suffer from urinary incontinence in the year 2018. Additionally, the growing population at home care settings giving preference for urinary drainage bags is anticipated to increase the adoption of urine drainage bags during the forecast period.

People suffering from neurological disorders like Alzheimers and Parkinsons disease; especially elder ones, are highly reliant on incontinence products. Also, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is estimated to fuel the Europe urinary drainage bags market growth during the forecast period.

According to the statistics published by the European Association of Urology (2016), an estimated 25% of people suffering from Alzheimers disease experience nocturnal-overactive bladder (OAB), urgency urinary incontinence (UUI), and detrusor overactivity (DO). Additionally, the report states that around 95% of people with spinal cord injury suffer from OAB.

Favorable reimbursement policies of medical devices and initiatives by government organizations to increase the awareness regarding urinary incontinence products

The healthcare facilities and reimbursement policies in European countries are patient-centric. Governing bodies like the European Union of Medical Association (EMEA) and Nation Health Service (NHS), help manage the cost burden of medical devices and pharmaceutical products experienced by the patient and consumer. Additionally, there are various non-profit organizations in the European countries focusing on spreading awareness regarding different urinary incontinence products like urinary catheters and urinary collection bags.

In Germany, the incontinence products that include urinary drainage bags are supplied according to the Social Insurance Code (SGB V), which aids the consumer in the reimbursement of the products by the insurance companies.

Organizations like European Association of Urology, World Health Organization (WHO), International Continence Society (ICS), Association for Continence Advice guides the citizens and healthcare professionals regarding managing different types of urinary incontinence disorders. For instance, in October 2016, the National Health Service (NHS) released Infection Prevention and Control Guideline that details the management and use of the urinary drainage system for healthcare professionals.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

The leg bag segment would confirm to capture the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the urinary drainage bags market segments include leg bags and large capacity bags. Among them, leg bags segment held a dominating market share in the year 2018 owing to convenience to carry it while outside and various designs and capacities available for this type. The leg bags product type is projected to expand at considerably high CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of legs bags between 500 to 1000 ml capacity has been increased among the patients with incontinence attributable to the availability of leg bags in various volume ranges, suitability to the average urine output volume, less frequent emptying required as compared to bags with less than 500 ml capacity, and high adoption of leg bags among patients with urinary incontinence. The acceptance of large capacity bags is also rising, owing to the increasing number of hospitalizations.

By Capacity Analysis

500-1000 ml urinary drainage bags is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among physically active individuals has led to the upsurge in demand for medium capacity drainage bags that do not require frequent emptying. On average, a person urinates around 800-1500 ml of urine in a day. With the increasing incidences of urinary disorder, it is expected that the 500-1000 ml segment in urinary drainage bags market will experience a higher CAGR during the analysis period.

Additionally, the increasing product launches and the wide range of product offerings in the 500-1000 ml urinary drainage bags type can further augment in the segment growth in the Europe urinary drainage bags market analysis. The leg bags offered by major players also majorly fall under 500-1000 ml category. The adoption of 1000-2000 ml urinary drainage bags is expected to rise owing to the increasing number of chronic diseases leading to hospitalization and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

By Number of Chambers

Single chamber urinary drainage bags to hold a dominating position in the Europe market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Based on the number of chambers, the urinary drainage bags market in Europe is categorized into a single chamber, 2 chambers, and 3 chambers segments. Among them, 2 chamber bags are estimated to grow at a faster rate owing to better comfort and wearability of the bag type. However, single chamber bags hold a leading position in the market owing to wider product offering and larger customer awareness regarding the product type.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals segment held the highest share in Europe Market.

Hospitals and clinics cumulatively captured major market share in the end-user segment of the Europe urinary drainage bags market. This is predominantly attributed to higher facilities and healthcare infrastructure available in hospitals compared to home care setting environments. Hospitals are expected to retain their dominating position during the forecast period.

However, owing to the increasing preference for home care settings for the treatment and recovery of chronic diseases, the segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Others segments that include elderly care, nursing home etc. is also estimated to witness a significant growth owing to the rising geriatric population.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Among the regional segmentation, the Europe urinary drainage bags market includes countries studied includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and rest of Nordic countries along with rest of Europe. The Germany urinary drainage bags market was the largest in Europe with value of USD 119.6 Million in the year 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure and rising cases of bladder cancer are estimated to augment the market in Germany.

According to the recent studies published by Globocan (2018), an estimated 25,000 new cases of bladder cancer were recorded in Germany in the year of 2018. Additionally, the increasing number of surgeries and rising cases of hospitalization is anticipated to increase the adoption of urinary drainage bags in Germany.

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, 2018

Portugal urinary drainage bags market held the lowest market share in Europe urinary drainage bags market owing to lower penetration of leading market players combined with higher adoption of other incontinence products like an adult diaper. However, emerging countries with unmet needs of urinary drainage bags offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth. The countries of the European Union predominantly captured major urinary drainage bag market share in the year 2018 and is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR. Growing focus on public health combined with efficient government healthcare initiative in the UK is projected to increase the adoption of urinary drainage bags in the country. Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Denmark are expected to witness a higher CAGR owing to higher acceptance of newer technologies in urinary drainage bags combined with strong presence of key market players.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong brand presence and wide product offerings provided by the leading market players of urinary incontinence products are likely to drive the market growth.

Coloplast A/S is the market leader in Europe urinary drainage bags market with strong brand presence combined with wide product offerings. Strong emphasis on the distribution of the companys products in different countries of Europe has facilitated Coloplast A/S to dominate the Europe market. Presence of various government and private organizations creating awareness about incontinence leading to decrease in the social stigma and challenges faced by individuals suffering from urinary incontinence is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The International Continence Society and European Association of Urology provide assistance and education people with urinary incontinence regarding various product offering by different players in Europe. Players engaged manufacturing of urinary drainage bags with considerable market share in Europe urinary drainage bags market includes Coloplast A/S, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG and other prominent players.

List of Key Companies

UColoplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH

REPORT COVERAGE

Europe market leverages the lucrative opportunities for investment in the research and development owing to the continuous rise in the number of patients diagnosed with urinary incontinence. Rise in the prevalence of the neurological diseases along with growing awareness about different forms of urinary drainage bags in emerging regions are likely to fuel the urinary drainage bags market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Europe market and detailed analysis of size & growth rate for all possible segments of this market The Europe market is segmented by product, capacity, number of chambers, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, this is classified into leg bags and large capacity bags. By capacity type, the market is categorized into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml. Based on the number of the chambers, the market is segmented into the single chamber, 2-chambers, and 3-chambers. By end-user, the Europe market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into 13 major countries and regions, which are Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, rest of Nordic countries and rest of Europe.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Europe urinary drainage bags market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the Europe prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, number of urological and gynecological surgeries for 2018, key industry trends, pricing-user among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Leg Bags

Large Capacity Bags

By Capacity

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Number of Chamber

Single Chamber

2-chambers

3-chambers

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Others

By Geography

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Sweden

Switzerland

Poland

Ukraine

Portugal

Rest of Nordic

Rest of Europe

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

July 2019: Clinisupplies Ltd announced a collaboration with Alliance Healthcare for the distribution and supply of its products in the U.K.

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technology, announced the completion of the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc., including the business of urology and urinary incontinence products.

November 2016: Coloplast, a leader in urology devices, announced the completion of the acquisition of urological device supplier Comfort Medical, LLC. for an estimated US$ 160 Mn.

