TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Antifogging Additive Market

Antifogging Additive Market: Overview

Antifogging generally refers to as the treatment that prevents condensation of small water droplets on the surface

Antifogging additives are non-ionic surfactants that prevent the formation of fog over glass or plastic surfaces. Antifogging additives are utilized in concentrates or master batches during the manufacturing process of plastic film.

Substances that are commonly used as antifogging additives are surfactants, hydrophilic coatings, and hydrophilic nanoparticles and coatings. Antifogging additives are made of a polar head group such as hydroxyl and a nonpolar tail with a hydrocarbon chain in it.

Antifogging additives materials are generally available in the form of creams, gels, and spray solutions and wet wipes, preferably coatings are applied during the time of the manufacturing processes itself. Furthermore, antifogging additives can be added to plastics from where they can move out from the inner side of the plastic.

Variation in temperature, surface tension, and humidity are key reasons that lead to the formation of fog. Antifogging additives help decrease the surface tension of droplets that are formed by condensation of water vapors.

Antifogging additives are primarily utilized in the production of polymer films to induce antifogging property in them, which are further used in the packaging of food items such as vegetables, fruits, and breads

Antifogging additives also facilitate reduction of the clouding effect and offer better transparency of the sheets

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Antifogging Additive Market

Fogging is a common phenomenon mostly seen in packed food items due to fogging, as spoiling of food takes place in a short time after packing. Antifogging additives delays fogging and keeps the food safer for a longer time and maintains the food quality. Consequently, antifogging additives have been well-accepted in the food preservation and agricultural sectors, which in turn is estimated to drive the antifogging additive market in the near future.

Polymer film is extensively employed by the packing industry for the packing of food items such as vegetables, fruits, milk, and breads. Antifogging additives are primarily used to induce antifogging properties in this film, and an increase in the demand for polymer film from the packing industry is expected to drive the antifogging additive market.

Rise in demand from the food & beverage industry in China and Japan is anticipated to further propel the antifogging additive market in the region

However, regulations limiting the usage of plastic in different application such as packing of foods from the governing bodies, such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration USFDA, and other stringent rules by the government may hamper the global antifogging additives market.

Antifogging Additives: Product & Application

On the basis of type, the global antifogging additive market can be segmented into glycerol esters, polyglycerol ester, sorbitan esters of fatty acids, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, polyoxyethylene esters of oleic acid, gelatin, and titanium dioxide

In terms of application, the global antifogging additive market can be split into agricultural films, food packing, coating films of helmets, goggles, and mirrors.

Use of antifogging additives by the agricultural sector is increasing, as antifogging additives facilitate light transmission, enhance crop growth in greenhouses, and prevent water droplets from falling down and damaging crops, which in turn is projected to drive the global antifogging additive market in the near future

The food industry is expanding at a rapid pace globally, owing to an increase in online food ordering trend, rise in standard of living of people and increase in money spending on food. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global antifogging additive market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Antifogging Additive Market

In terms of region, the global antifogging additive market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increase in demand for antifogging additives in China, Japan, India, and South Korea is anticipated to make Asia Pacific a prominent market for antifogging additive globally

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace, owing to an increase in the new product innovations in the region

However, the market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to huge investment in R&D activities, which in turn is likely to fuel the global antifogging additive market growth in the near future.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global antifogging additive market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: