Touch Screen Controllers market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Touch Screen Controllers market report provides an in-depth insight into Touch Screen Controllers industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The touch screen controllers can be classified on the basis of product type. It can be widely divided as Surface Acoustic Wave touchscreens, Infrared touchscreens, Optical imaging touchscreens and Acoustic pulse recognition. The scope of the study is limited to Restrictive and Capacitive due to its wider adoption in the touchscreen market.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics is expected to hold the Major Share

– The consumer electronics is one of the most important and significant shareholding segment in the market. The fast paced demand from the segment for new and innovative products have seen touchscreen being embraced by multiple products.

– Mobiles, wearables, tablets, laptops, and PCs are among few consumer electronic products that have adopted the touch capabilities on a broader scale. Of late, products, such as washing machines, refrigerators, copiers etc. all have started equipping themselves with touch enabled interfaces to offer better consumer experience and create a differentiated demand.

– The competition in wearables segment is expected to grow as it has become more affordable and the volume of the devices crossing billion mark, by end of the forecast period.

– Foldable mobile phones are expected to bring more competition in market for controllers that support these systems. 5G devices are expected to sustain the demand growth of mobile devices and boost the demand in the market segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold largest Market Share

– In the previous years, smart watches and smart bracelets have been seen stagnancy in its technological development because of lack of innovation and homogeneity. However, the growth rate of smartwatches is still soaring in China, coupled with a strong demand for the product.

– The growing dependence on smartphones and the availability of affordable smartphones have brought the average smartphone replacement cycle in India to 20 months.

– The declining cost of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablet PCs, the rising adoption of simplicity in user interface and government initiatives toward E-learning education, and reduction in labor cost through self-service have encouraged the usage of these devices in Japan.

– The South Korean automobile industry is one of the largest in the world. It has grown from a government-controlled industry to multinational enterprises in the last three decades. In 2017, South Korea was the sixth largest automotive manufacturer in the world. Major players, such as Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are based out of this country.

Detailed TOC of Touch Screen Controllers Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Key Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Number of Smart Devices

4.3.2 Increased Usage Across Various Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Technology

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis – Industry Attractiveness

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Resistive

5.1.2 Capacitive

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Retail

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 BFSI

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1.1 NXP Semiconductors

6.1.2 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

6.1.3 SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.5 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.6 STMicroelectronics

6.1.7 MELFAS Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Synaptics Incorporated

6.1.9 Semtech Corporation

6.1.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

