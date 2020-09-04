The “Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244409

Competitor Analysis:

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report provides an in-depth insight into Turkey Health and Medical Insurance industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Turkey health insurance industry, including an assessment of the national health accounts, economy, and emerging market trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244409

Key Market Trends:

Private Health Insurance Picking Up among Turkish Population to Meet the Growing Health Needs

Top up insurance is the fastest growing portion of the private medical insurance market in Turkey. According to the Insurance Association of Turkey, in 2016, health premiums increased by 22.9%, compared to the previous year. The advent of complementary health insurances in this area indicates that the demand for private health insurance may increase in the coming years, and that there may be more growth in this area.

Since the inception of complementary health insurance in 2013, there has been significant rise in the health insurance coverage, owing to the availability of qualified and high standards of healthcare in private health institutions.

The private insurance companies provide two main types of coverage –

– In-patient coverage

– Out-patient coverage

Also, they have additional premium payment for glasses (glass/frame/lens), with the coverage of dental expenses as the third type of insurance.

According to the traditional private health insurance, supplementary health insurance, where premiums are more economical, are becoming increasingly widespread. Due to the presence of varied product alternatives in the market, consumers can acquire more cheaper and wide-assured products. The potential of these products to reach larger audiences is also promising for the future of the market. Increasing competition in the health sector has triggered the increase in investments in the health sector, which has led to an indirect increase in service quality.

Fastest Growing Channel of Purchase of Private Health Insurance in Turkey is through Insurance Agencies

Insurance agencies or third-party insurance payers make up for more than 40% of the health or sickness insurance distribution in Turkey. They have huge weight in terms of premium production. On the other hand, the share of brokers and banks have been picking up, as a result of the universal health insurance coverage initiative. Insurance companies have greater opportunities to tap the bank’s huge customer base. Also, the bank’s financial services of experience, technological underwork, prevalent branch network, and bancassurance’s distribution channel of cost, sharing of sources, etc., as the factors necessitate bancassurance in bank and insurance company.

One of the most important changes in the Turkish insurance sector, over the past few years, was bancassurance. Banking institutions and insurance companies have found bancassurance to be quite attractive and, often profitable, to their existing activities.

Health insurance premiums share was about 12% of the total non-life insurance in 2013, whereas it grew by more than 14% in 2017. Non-life insurance traffic, in terms of the number of policies purchased, has been declining from 2013 to 2016.

Reasons to Buy Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market Report:

Analysis of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance industry

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244409

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance status worldwide?

What are the Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market challenges to market growth?

What are the Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND INITIATIVES

4.1 Brief on Health Insurance Industry Regulations in Turkey – Role of Social Security Institute of Turkey (SSI) in the Healthcare Delivery

4.2 Insights on Latest Healthcare Policy Changes and Their Effect on the Overall Health Spending in Turkey

4.3 Effectiveness of MEDULA in Health Insurance Claims Processing and its Effect on the Health Insurance Services Provided to Turkish Population

5 INDUSTRY DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.3 Brief on health insurance premiums and study on the effect of medical trend rate on health plans

5.4 Insights on the Regulations of SSI and the Implications of the Establishment of the Universal Health Insurance Fund (UHI Fund) in Health Insurance Coverage

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Value Chain/ Supply Chain Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

6.1 By Product type

6.1.1 Private Health Insurance (PMI)

6.1.1.1 Individual Policy Coverage

6.1.1.2 Group Policy Coverage

6.1.2 Public/Social Security Schemes

6.2 By Term of Coverage

6.2.1 Short-term

6.2.2 Long-term

6.3 By Channel of Distribution

6.3.1 Brokers/Agents

6.3.2 Banks

6.3.3 Direct

6.3.4 Companies

6.3.5 Other Channels of Distribution

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Allianz Türkiye

7.2.2 ACIBADEM HEALTH GROUP

7.2.3 Anadolu Insurance

7.2.4 Mapfre Insurance

7.2.5 Aksigorta

7.2.6 AXA Insurance – Insurance Turkey’s Trusted Brand

7.2.7 Eureko Insurance

7.2.8 Groupama Insurance

7.2.9 Solar Insurance

7.2.10 Sompo Japan

7.2.11 Yapi Kredi Insurance

8 FUTURE GROWTH PROSPECTS OF THE TURKEY HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Turkey Public Health Insurance Statistics

9.2 Trend Analysis of Per Capita Health Expenditure in Turkey

9.3 Statistics on Age-wise Health Insurance Coverage

9.4 Key Statistics on the Direct Written Premiums across top domestic and international insurance players in Turkey

10 DISCLAIMER AND ABOUT US

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hydrocarbons Storage and Distribution Facilities Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026

Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Electric Bus Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Griffonia Seed Extract Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Household Sewing Machines Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Toffee Market Size of Key Players Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2020-2024

Direct Diode Lasers (DDL) Market Share and Size Analysis by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Machinable Glass Ceramic Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026