The “UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of UAV Flight Training and Simulation industry by types, applications, regions. It shows UAV Flight Training and Simulation market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, UAV Flight Training and Simulation market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

UAV Flight Training and Simulation market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

UAV Flight Training and Simulation market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the UAV Flight Training and Simulation market report provides an in-depth insight into UAV Flight Training and Simulation industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simulation focuses on training operators or pilots to control an unmanned aircraft or its payload from a control station. Flight simulators are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight environment for pilot training, design, or other purposes. The study of UAV flight training and simulation market include the simulators used in the military and commercial sector for pilot training.

Key Market Trends:

Military and Law Enforcement segment dominates in terms of market share

The military and law enforcement segment of the UAV flight training and simulation market had the highest share in 2018. This was mainly due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries. There are more than 32 countries, engaged in the development and manufacturing of more than 300 models of UAVs, of which, around 80-100 UAVs are used by these nations for military and defense purposes. The development of new models with advanced military capabilities is expected to generate demand for advanced UAV training and simulation. However, the civil and commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing applications of UAVs like delivery of parcels, medicines, and other commercial applications along with the stringent rules for flying a UAV or drone in the city or states, which will demand better trained remote pilots. This need for trained pilots is fueling the growth of the UAV flight training and simulation devices.

North America dominates in terms of market share

The North American segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, combat and other missions by the United States. Also, ongoing tests and trails by the US companies for use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages are expected to drive the growth in North America during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.1.2 Civil and Commercial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CAE Inc.

6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd

6.4.3 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 Simlat

6.4.5 General Atomics

6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.7 Textron Inc.

6.4.8 Zen Technologies Limited

6.4.9 Quantum3D

6.4.10 H-SIM

6.4.11 Presagis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

