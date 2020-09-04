The “United States Aesthetic Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Aesthetic Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Aesthetic Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Aesthetic Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States Aesthetic Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

United States Aesthetic Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States Aesthetic Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into United States Aesthetic Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.

As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

Analysis of United States Aesthetic Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of United States Aesthetic Devices industry

United States Aesthetic Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes United States Aesthetic Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for United States Aesthetic Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of United States Aesthetic Devices status worldwide?

What are the United States Aesthetic Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of United States Aesthetic Devices ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of United States Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma Concerns

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels

5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion

5.1.2.5 Implants

5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants

5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants

5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts

5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

5.2.3 Hair Removal

5.2.4 Tattoo Removal

5.2.5 Breast Augmentation

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Home Settings

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)

6.1.2 Alma Lasers

6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd

6.1.5 Sciton Inc.

6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)

6.1.7 Allergan Inc.

6.1.8 El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)

6.1.9 Cutera, Inc.

6.1.10 Venus Concept

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

